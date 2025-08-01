What is Lorenzo Protocol (BANK)

Lorenzo is an institutional-grade asset management platform that issues yield-bearing tokens backed by diverse underlying strategies, with two flagship products featuring BTC Liquid Staking Token stBTC powered by Babylon staking yields and wrapped BTC enzoBTC containing Lorenzo native yield and on-chain liquidity farming yields.

Lorenzo Protocol (BANK) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Lorenzo Protocol (BANK) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about BANK token's extensive tokenomics now!

What is the price of Lorenzo Protocol (BANK) today? The live price of Lorenzo Protocol (BANK) is 0.0568 USD . What is the market cap of Lorenzo Protocol (BANK)? The current market cap of Lorenzo Protocol is $ 24.15M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of BANK by its real-time market price of 0.0568 USD . What is the circulating supply of Lorenzo Protocol (BANK)? The current circulating supply of Lorenzo Protocol (BANK) is 425.25M USD . What was the highest price of Lorenzo Protocol (BANK)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of Lorenzo Protocol (BANK) is 0.09335 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Lorenzo Protocol (BANK)? The 24-hour trading volume of Lorenzo Protocol (BANK) is $ 62.93K USD .

