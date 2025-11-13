FDIC Plans Insurance for Tokenized Bank Deposits

Key Highlights The FDIC is creating new guidance to confirm that bank deposits placed on a blockchain, known as "tokenized deposits" Acting Chair Travis Hill has clearly stated that tokenized deposits are issued and controlled directly by FDIC-insured banks, which provides consumer protections The upcoming guidance will provide clear guidance for banks to focus on risk management in sensitive areas such as blockchain interoperability, cybersecurity, and compliance with AML rules An acting chairman of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), Travis Hill, has announced that the agency is developing new guidance for "tokenized deposit insurance." During a conference hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia, he made this announcement. According to Bloomberg, FDIC Acting Chair Travis Hill said the agency is developing guidance on "tokenized deposit insurance" to provide clearer regulatory parameters for financial institutions looking to expand into digital assets. Hill emphasized that moving a traditional… — Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain) November 13, 2025 During this conference, Chair Travis Hill said, "My view for a long time has been that a deposit is a deposit. Moving a deposit from a traditional-finance world to a blockchain or distributed-ledger world shouldn't change the legal nature of it." This means that these tokenized deposits will remain insured up to the standard $250,000 per depositor. FDIC to Provide Insurance to Tokenized Bank Deposits Tokenized deposits are digital tokens on a blockchain that represent a claim on a bank deposit. Amid the boom in the concept of tokenization, this statement from Acting Chair Hill provides a clear attention to this blockchain-based concept. In his statement, Hill clearly explained its difference between stablecoins and tokenized deposits. He explained that unlike stablecoins, which are often issued by companies outside the banking system, tokenized deposits are issued and controlled by FDIC-insured banks. According to him, a deposit…