Lorenzo is an institutional-grade asset management platform that issues yield-bearing tokens backed by diverse underlying strategies, with two flagship products featuring BTC Liquid Staking Token stBTC powered by Babylon staking yields and wrapped BTC enzoBTC containing Lorenzo native yield and on-chain liquidity farming yields.
Understanding the tokenomics of Lorenzo Protocol (BANK) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of BANK tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many BANK tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
