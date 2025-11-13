BANKLESS to Jersey Pound Conversion Table
BANKLESS to JEP Conversion Table
- 1 BANKLESS0.00 JEP
- 2 BANKLESS0.00 JEP
- 3 BANKLESS0.00 JEP
- 4 BANKLESS0.00 JEP
- 5 BANKLESS0.00 JEP
- 6 BANKLESS0.00 JEP
- 7 BANKLESS0.00 JEP
- 8 BANKLESS0.00 JEP
- 9 BANKLESS0.00 JEP
- 10 BANKLESS0.00 JEP
- 50 BANKLESS0.01 JEP
- 100 BANKLESS0.02 JEP
- 1,000 BANKLESS0.19 JEP
- 5,000 BANKLESS0.93 JEP
- 10,000 BANKLESS1.85 JEP
The table above displays real-time BANKLESS to Jersey Pound (BANKLESS to JEP) conversions across a range of values, from 1 BANKLESS to 10,000 BANKLESS. It provides a quick reference for commonly checked BANKLESS amounts using the latest JEP market rates. This is useful for estimating values from small transactions to large holdings. If you are looking for custom BANKLESS to JEP amounts, please use the tool converter above.
JEP to BANKLESS Conversion Table
- 1 JEP5,403 BANKLESS
- 2 JEP10,806 BANKLESS
- 3 JEP16,209 BANKLESS
- 4 JEP21,612 BANKLESS
- 5 JEP27,016 BANKLESS
- 6 JEP32,419 BANKLESS
- 7 JEP37,822 BANKLESS
- 8 JEP43,225 BANKLESS
- 9 JEP48,628 BANKLESS
- 10 JEP54,032 BANKLESS
- 50 JEP270,160 BANKLESS
- 100 JEP540,320 BANKLESS
- 1,000 JEP5,403,208 BANKLESS
- 5,000 JEP27,016,041 BANKLESS
- 10,000 JEP54,032,082 BANKLESS
The table above shows real-time Jersey Pound to BANKLESS (JEP to BANKLESS) conversions across a range of amounts, from 1 JEP to 10,000 JEP. It serves as a quick reference to see how much BANKLESS you can get at current rates based on commonly used JEP amounts. For custom values not listed, please use the converter above.
BANKLESS (BANKLESS) is currently trading at £ 0.00 JEP , reflecting a -13.89% change over the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume stands at £42.34K with a fully diluted market capitalization of £-- . For a deeper look at live trends, charts, and historical data, visit our dedicated BANKLESS Price page.
--
Circulation Supply
42.34K
24-Hour Trading Volume
--
Market Cap
-13.89%
Price Change (1D)
£ 0.0002938
24H High
£ 0.0002337
24H Low
The BANKLESS to JEP trend chart above displays both live prices and historical movements. You can switch between timeframes—24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, 90 days, and more—to analyze short- and long-term trends, identify market patterns, and track BANKLESS's fluctuations against JEP. This visual tool helps support informed trading and investment decisions. For the most up-to-date market information, check the current BANKLESS price.
BANKLESS to JEP Conversion Summary
As of | 1 BANKLESS = 0.00 JEP | 1 JEP = 5,403 BANKLESS
Today, the exchange rate for 1 BANKLESS to JEP is 0.00 JEP.
Buying 5 BANKLESS will cost 0.00 JEP and 10 BANKLESS is valued at 0.00 JEP.
1 JEP can be traded for 5,403 BANKLESS.
50 JEP can be converted to 270,160 BANKLESS, excluding any platform or gas fees.
The conversion rate of 1 BANKLESS to JEP has changed by +11.83% in the last 7 days.
In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by -13.89%, reaching a high of 0.000223857976350067 JEP and a low of 0.00017806538146021325 JEP.
One month ago, the value of 1 BANKLESS was 0.0004688978851117469 JEP, which represents a -60.53% change in its current value.
In the last 90 days, BANKLESS has changed by -0.0013388048000160066 JEP, resulting in a -87.86% change in its value.
All About BANKLESS (BANKLESS)
Now that you have calculated the price of BANKLESS (BANKLESS), you can learn more about BANKLESS directly at MEXC. Learn about BANKLESS past, present, and future. Explore its highest ATH, how to buy BANKLESS, trading pairs, and more.
BANKLESS to JEP Conversion Volatility and Price Trends
In the past 24 hours, BANKLESS (BANKLESS) has fluctuated between 0.00017806538146021325 JEP and 0.000223857976350067 JEP, reflecting short-term market volatility. Over the last 7 days, the price ranged from a low of 0.0001596264331019028 JEP to a high of 0.0002877085495908281 JEP. You can view detailed BANKLESS to JEP price movements and volatility data for the past 24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, and 90 days in the table below.
|Last 24 hours
|Last 7 days
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|£ 0
|£ 0
|£ 0
|£ 0
|Low
|£ 0
|£ 0
|£ 0
|£ 0
|Average
|£ 0
|£ 0
|£ 0
|£ 0
|Volatility
|+23.22%
|+77.43%
|+122.20%
|+671.60%
|Change
|-6.02%
|+12.02%
|-60.48%
|-87.84%
BANKLESS Price Forecast in JEP for 2026 and 2030
BANKLESS’s price outlook is shaped by market demand, adoption trends, institutional involvement, and broader economic factors. Using a projected 5% annual growth rate, here are some potential BANKLESS to JEP forecasts for the coming years:
BANKLESS Price Prediction for 2026
By 2026, BANKLESS could reach approximately £0.00 JEP, assuming consistent annual growth from the current price level.
BANKLESS Price Prediction for 2030
By 2030, BANKLESS may rise to around £0.00 JEP, following the same long-term growth model.
These estimates are hypothetical and intended as directional forecasts, not financial advice. For more insights, including short-term forecasts and long-term predictions up to 2040, visit our BANKLESS Price Prediction page for detailed market outlooks and future scenarios.
BANKLESS and JEP in USD Terms: Overview and Insights
BANKLESS (BANKLESS) vs USD: Market Comparison
BANKLESS Price Overview
- Current Price (USD): $0.0002429
- 7-Day Change: +11.83%
- 30-Day Trend: -60.53%
Why Do Crypto Prices Fluctuate?
- Market Sentiment: News, social media trends, or whale activity can trigger sharp moves.
- Adoption & Utility: Updates to the network, usage growth, or partnerships can influence long-term value.
- Macroeconomics: Inflation, interest rates, and the strength of the US dollar can affect crypto demand.
- Regulatory Changes: Announcements from governments or financial authorities often move the market.
Why This Matters
- A rising price means your crypto is gaining value, which is good for sellers.
- A falling price may offer a buying opportunity. However, it also carries risk.
USD: The Global Benchmark for Crypto Prices
Most cryptocurrencies, including BANKLESS, are priced in US dollars (USD) across global crypto exchanges, regardless of your local currency.
So whether you are converting to JEP, the USD price of BANKLESS remains the primary market benchmark.
Jersey Pound (JEP) vs USD: Market Snapshot
Exchange Rate Overview
- Current Rate (JEP/USD): 1.3129907302854442
- 7-Day Change: -2.00%
- 30-Day Trend: -2.00%
Why Do Exchange Rates Fluctuate?
- Interest Rates: Central banks raising or lowering rates influence investor behavior.
- Inflation: Lower inflation helps a currency hold its value.
- Economic Indicators: Data like GDP growth, employment, and trade balance impact confidence.
- Market Sentiment: News, policy changes, or political shifts can trigger rapid changes.
Why This Matters
- A stronger JEP means you will pay less to get the same amount of BANKLESS.
- A weaker JEP means you will pay more, even if the crypto's USD price did not change.
Want to Take Advantage of the Current Rate?
Buy BANKLESS securely with JEP on our Buy Crypto channels.
What Influences the BANKLESS to JEP Exchange Rate?
The exchange rate between BANKLESS (BANKLESS) and Jersey Pound (JEP) is influenced by a range of global and local factors. If you are interested to trade or invest in BANKLESS, understanding what drives this conversion can help you make more informed decisions.
1. Market Sentiment and News
Crypto markets are highly reactive to sentiment. Positive developments, such as major partnerships, increased adoption, or favorable media coverage-can drive up demand and increase the BANKLESS to JEP rate. On the flip side, negative press, security issues, or regulatory actions may result in price drops.
2. Government Regulation and Legal Clarity
The regulatory environment in both the cryptocurrency's key markets and JEP-issuing countries plays a major role. Supportive policies can increase confidence and adoption, pushing rates higher. On the other hand, restrictive or unclear regulations often introduce market uncertainty.
3. JEP Currency Strength and Local Economic Indicators
Traditional economic factors like interest rates, inflation, and GDP performance directly influence JEP's strength. When JEP weakens due to inflation or policy changes, investors may seek alternatives like BANKLESS, increasing demand and raising the exchange rate.
4. Blockchain and Technology Developments
For cryptocurrencies like BANKLESS, improvements in technology such as network upgrades, scalability solutions, or ecosystem expansion-often lead to increased adoption and price growth. These changes can enhance investor confidence and influence exchange rates positively.
5. Global Financial Events and Market Trends
Macroeconomic trends such as global inflation fears, geopolitical tensions, or changes in interest rates by central banks can prompt a shift toward digital assets as a store of value. In uncertain times, demand for BANKLESS may rise, impacting its conversion to JEP.
Convert BANKLESS to JEP Instantly
Use our real-time BANKLESS to JEP converter to track the latest rates. Whether you are planning a trade or watching market trends, our tool offers up-to-the-minute pricing and historical charts to help you stay informed.
How to Convert BANKLESS to JEP?
Enter the Amount of BANKLESS
Start by entering how much BANKLESS you want to convert into JEP using our real-time converter. The system instantly calculates the value based on the latest market rate. You can also choose a different cryptocurrency or fiat currency if needed.
Check the Live BANKLESS to JEP Rate
See the most accurate and up-to-date BANKLESS to JEP exchange rate. To make smarter decisions, browse the rest of the page to learn what affects the conversion rate and explore more insights about BANKLESS and JEP.
Convert or Get Started on MEXC
Ready to add BANKLESS to your portfolio? Learn how to buy BANKLESS with our step-by-step beginner guide, or sign up on MEXC to start trading instantly. MEXC offers one of the largest selections of cryptocurrencies with competitive rates and low fees.
Frequently Asked Questions
How is the BANKLESS to JEP exchange rate calculated?
The BANKLESS to JEP exchange rate calculation is based on the current value of BANKLESS (often in USD or USDT), converted to JEP using institutional-grade FX rates. The rate reflects real-time market pricing pulled from deep global liquidity sources.
Why does the BANKLESS to JEP rate change so frequently?
BANKLESS to JEP rate changes so frequently because both BANKLESS and Jersey Pound are constantly influenced by global news, supply/demand, and market activity. Thus, their prices can shift every few seconds, especially during periods of high volatility.
What's the difference between the displayed rate and what I actually receive when converting?
The displayed BANKLESS to JEP rate is real-time and reflects market conditions. However, actual conversion rates may vary slightly due to slippage, network delays, or platform spreads at the moment of execution.
Can the BANKLESS to JEP rate vary between exchanges?
Yes. Pricing differences can occur due to variations in trading volume, liquidity, regional demand, and fee structures across platforms.
Why might the BANKLESS to JEP rate be higher or lower today compared to yesterday?
Rates can change due to a range of factors. It includes macroeconomic news, investor sentiment, central bank announcements, inflation reports, or crypto-specific developments like protocol upgrades or ETF approvals.
Is now a good time to convert BANKLESS to JEP or should I wait?
There is no guaranteed “right” time. Check price trends, look at historical data, and consider both global economic factors and market sentiment to inform your decision.
What tools can help me time my BANKLESS to JEP conversion better?
Live charts, moving averages, volume trends, RSI, and market news all provide useful signals. Some users also set price alerts to act at key thresholds.
How can I understand the trend of BANKLESS against JEP over time?
You can understand the BANKLESS against JEP price trend by using the interactive chart on this page to compare historical pricing, spot trends, and identify past volatility zones.
How do news and regulations affect the BANKLESS to JEP rate?
Yes. Local regulation, inflation data, interest rate changes, or geopolitical events can strengthen or weaken JEP, impacting the conversion rate even if BANKLESS stays flat.
What crypto-specific events can influence the BANKLESS to JEP exchange rate?
BANKLESS halvings, Ethereum upgrades, whale movements, ETF approvals, and exchange listings often drive price spikes or drops, which directly affect the BANKLESS to JEP rate.
Can I compare the BANKLESS to JEP rate with other currencies?
Yes. Our converter allows you to switch easily between other fiat currencies or cryptocurrencies to find the most favorable conversion rates.
How do I know if the BANKLESS to JEP rate is fair?
Simply check the rate against major market indexes or on multiple exchanges. Our converter pulls from real-time, aggregated data to ensure competitive pricing.
What is the best way to monitor the BANKLESS to JEP rate over the day?
Bookmark this page or the BANKLESS price page, and use the live price chart to track intra-day movements and spot potential entry points.
Is the BANKLESS to JEP conversion rate affected by weekends or holidays?
Yes, crypto trades 24/7, but JEP markets and liquidity can slow on weekends or holidays. This could potentially widen spreads or reduce price stability.
Can I set a target BANKLESS to JEP price and convert when it hits?
While the converter doesn't execute trades, you can set alerts or use limit orders on MEXC's trading platform to automate execution based on price targets.
Where can I learn more about what influences BANKLESS and the Jersey Pound?
You may browse through the page above for in-depth content on macro factors, market drivers, and historical performance insights for both BANKLESS and the British Pound.
What is the difference between converting BANKLESS to JEP and trading it?
Converting is a 1:1 value check. It means that you are converting your JEP into BANKLESS of equal value. Meanwhile, trading involves buying/selling on the open market, often with more control (and risk) through tools like limit orders and leverage.
Is BANKLESS to JEP a common reference for crypto investors?
Most investors monitor BANKLESS prices in USD or stablecoins like USDT, which serve as global benchmarks. Still, BANKLESS to JEP can be valuable for users looking to assess real-world value, hedge against local currency fluctuations, or plan region-specific cash-outs.
What happens to the BANKLESS to JEP rate during major economic events?
During inflation reports, rate hikes, or crises, fiat volatility increases, it may either weaken or strengthen JEP against crypto, depending on global investor response.
How does MEXC ensure accurate and competitive BANKLESS to JEP rates?
MEXC aggregates rates from deep global liquidity pools, applies low spreads, and updates pricing in real time to reflect live market conditions, ensuring fairness and transparency.
BANKLESS News and Market Updates
Stripe now supports stablecoins for subscription payments
PANews reported on October 15 that according to Bankless, payment giant Stripe now supports the use of stablecoins for subscription payments. Businesses can now accept recurring payments in stablecoins, initially supporting the use of USDC on the Base and Polygon networks. Customers can use more than 400 supported wallets to pay, while merchants can automatically receive fiat currency settlements through Stripe's integrated billing system. Stripe has built a custom smart contract that allows customers to save their wallets as payment methods and authorize recurring payments without the need for repeated signatures. Stablecoin subscription services can be managed alongside fiat currency payments in the Stripe control panel and are fully compatible with Stripe's billing system and optimized checkout suite.2025/10/15
Ethereum's "double crisis": core talent continues to leave, and technical debt quietly accumulates
By Eric, Foresight News On the evening of the 19th Beijing time, Bankless co-founder David Hoffman posted a message on X to "mourn" Dankrad Feist, the longest-serving researcher at the Ethereum Foundation, who chose to leave Ethereum and join the stablecoin L1 Tempo. David Hoffman believes the issue of for-profit companies co-opting the talent cultivated by the Ethereum open-source community is significant, and argues that these companies do not, as they claim, bring greater benefits to Ethereum. He bluntly stated, "In my view, Tempo's purpose is to intercept the trillions of dollars in stablecoins expected to flow in over the next decade and place them on their private blockchain. While this will certainly expand the market, Tempo still intends to grab as much of the pie as possible." He believes Tempo will inevitably be constrained by compliance issues, which even issuing tokens cannot address. While both Tempo and Ethereum will bring change to the world, Ethereum is uniquely suited to serve as a trusted, neutral global settlement layer, without shareholders and unconstrained by law. The feeling of disappointment with Ethereum began to surface when its price began to lag behind Bitcoin's in this cycle. However, over time, people began to realize that the exodus of talented individuals from the Ethereum community seemed irreversible. When dreams conflicted with self-interest, many ultimately chose the latter, a fact that many in the industry have long worried about. Dankrad Feist is not the first and will not be the last Dankrad Feist announced his joining Tempo at X on the 17th of this month and stated that he would continue to serve as a research advisor for the Ethereum Foundation's Protocol Cluster's three strategic initiatives: scaling Layer 1, scaling Blobs, and improving user experience. He stated, "Ethereum has strong values and technology choices that make it unique. Tempo will be a great complement, building on similar technology and values while pushing boundaries in scale and speed. I believe this will be a significant benefit to Ethereum. Tempo's open-source technology can be easily integrated back into Ethereum, benefiting the entire ecosystem." According to LinkedIn, Dankrad Feist officially joined Ethereum as a researcher in 2019, focusing on sharding technology, which can scale the Ethereum mainnet. Danksharding, one of the core components of Ethereum's current scaling roadmap, is named after him. Danksharding is a key technical path for Ethereum to achieve high-throughput and low-cost transactions, and is widely considered by the community to be the most important upgrade direction after Ethereum 2.0. Dankrad Feist promoted Proto-Danksharding (EIP-4844), a predecessor of Danksharding. This EIP introduced the blob transaction type, providing a cheaper and more efficient data availability layer for Rollup, significantly reducing the data publishing cost of Rollup. In addition, he had a public debate with Geth development lead Péter Szilágyi on the MEV issue, which eventually prompted Vitalik to step in to coordinate and promote the community's attention to MEV mitigation mechanisms (such as PBS, Proposer-Builder Separation). Tempo researcher Mallesh Pai introduced the members joining Tempo in September, and Liam Horne, former CEO of OP Labs and co-founder of ETHGlobal, also appeared on the list. Before Dankrad Feist, the person who surprised the industry was Danny Ryan, who co-founded Etherealize, a $40 million funding round. A former core member of the Ethereum Foundation and known as the "Chief Engineer of Ethereum 2.0," Ryan joined Etherealize just six months after announcing his indefinite departure in September 2024. However, given that Etherealize shares similarities with ConsenSys, founded by Ethereum co-founder Joseph Lubin 11 years prior amidst controversy over commercialization, Ryan's departure has been widely understood. What really worries David Hoffman are companies like Tempo and Paradigm. Well-known Ethereum developer Federico Carrone expressed a similar sentiment, retweeting David Hoffman's tweet about Dankrad Feist joining Tempo and stating that he has been saying for the past two years that Paradigm's influence within Ethereum could become a tail risk for the entire ecosystem. Federico Carrone wrote that the sole goal of a venture capital fund is to maximize returns for its limited partners. Ethereum shouldn't become deeply dependent on the technology of a venture capital firm that is playing its cards with extreme strategic skill. Following the FTX debacle, Paradigm removed nearly all cryptocurrency-related branding and made a high-profile shift to AI. Carrone believes this is proof enough of his point. After Trump returned to the White House, Paradigm re-entered the Web3 space, aggressively recruiting top researchers from the community, funding key Ethereum open-source libraries, and supporting Stripe's launch of Tempo. Carrone believes that while Paradigm claims its work is beneficial to Ethereum—more funding, more tools, more testing grounds, and the potential for new ideas to feed back into Ethereum—are all potential benefits, but when corporations have excessive visibility and influence over open-source projects, priorities shift from the community's long-term vision to corporate profits. Ethereum’s technical debt is accumulating The simple loss of talent in the Ethereum open source community may not cause widespread concern, but if the loss of talent is accompanied by the accumulation of technical debt, it is worthy of high vigilance. A week ago, a community user posted a screenshot on X, revealing that Solidity's top contributors have all but ceased development. Only Cameel continues to raise new issues and advance the technology, but appears to be in maintenance mode. He believes the community needs to invest more resources in supporting the programming language. Some users in the comments questioned why efforts were being expended on continuously improving and upgrading Solidity rather than simply maintaining it to ensure stability and security. The user who tweeted explained that even changing the Solidity compiler wouldn't change any deployed contracts, but could improve security, enhance the development experience, or support the use of new contracts. As can be seen in the chart above, development activity began to decline sharply at the beginning of the previous bull market. Federico Carrone also expressed his concern, stating that his biggest concern is that the numerous core tools and libraries built around Solidity may not receive long-term maintenance. Even the latest Solidity compiler is currently supported by only a handful of developers. Furthermore, companies involved in L2 and ZK technologies are downsizing, leaving the final iteration of cutting-edge technologies to a handful of companies. With increasing gas limits, many execution clients have not seen substantial performance improvements, and judging by the libraries, the development teams of these clients appear to be lagging behind. Federico Carrone said, “Ethereum’s technical debt continues to accumulate, not only because the protocol itself must continue to evolve, but also because many of its dependencies and surrounding repositories have become stagnant. The entire ecosystem continues to expand, protecting tens of billions of dollars in assets, while part of its foundation is quietly eroding.” Open source communities cannot simply "generate power with love" For an open-source community like Ethereum, which carries a vast amount of value that can be measured in real money, balancing "generate power with love" and economic incentives is a problem without any real precedent. This should be a matter of great concern to the Ethereum Foundation, but it seems to have been overlooked. Péter Szilágyi, who joined the Ethereum Foundation in 2015 and is responsible for the development and maintenance of Geth, clearly pointed out the three most disappointing problems in a letter to the leadership of the Ethereum Foundation a year and a half ago: being portrayed as a leader externally but marginalized internally; the serious disproportion between income and the growth of Ethereum's market value; and Vitalik and a small group of people around him having too much say in the Ethereum ecosystem. In late 2024, Péter Szilágyi discovered that the Ethereum Foundation was secretly incubating an independent fork of Geth. He was subsequently fired due to a dispute with the Ethereum Foundation and repeatedly declined rehire. The Ethereum Foundation even offered Szilágyi $5 million to separate Geth from the Foundation, but was rejected. Currently, Szilágyi maintains the Geth codebase as an independent contributor. Rumors of corruption within the Ethereum Foundation have been circulating, but this is a problem that should have been anticipated from the moment the Ethereum Foundation was founded. As the saying goes, "where there are people, there are gangs." We can't eliminate human greed, but we also can't allow Ethereum to gradually lose its core value due to commercialization. Ethereum's market capitalization of hundreds of billions of dollars, having handled trillions of dollars in on-chain value transfers for years, is built on infrastructure built by a professional technical team, centered on a permissionless, open-source ethos, and commercialized by a large number of businesses. However, simply maintaining such a massive system requires a significant workforce, and as we've discussed, these individuals are leaving due to disappointment or opting for other projects driven by financial gain. The Ethereum Foundation underwent drastic reforms this year, but so far, they haven't produced any significant results. Ethereum can still be called the world's computer, and its potential for commercial applications is still being explored by talented teams. However, as the foundation of all this, Ethereum cannot continue to disappoint those who still hold on to its ideals.2025/10/23
1011 Flash Crash and Stream Default: Unveiling the Root Causes of the Rapidly Deteriorating Sentiment in the Crypto Market
Original title: Why Did Crypto Sentiment Get So Bearish? Original author: Jack Inabinet, Bankless Compiled by: Peggy, BlockBeats Editor's Note: Just four days after Bitcoin hit a record high, the crypto market experienced an unprecedented "10/10 flash crash," with major cryptocurrencies plummeting, numerous altcoins going to zero, and exchanges facing liquidation crises. Simultaneously, highly leveraged funds like Stream Finance collapsed, revealing the fragile nature of "trust me and you're good to go" bubbles. Optimism on social media quickly turned into panic, severely damaging market confidence. This article reviews the ins and outs of this series of events, attempting to answer a key question: Why has the sentiment in the crypto market suddenly become so pessimistic? In the current context of a bursting bubble and a crisis of trust, we may be standing at a new turning point in the cycle. The following is the original text: On Monday, October 6, 2025, Bitcoin hit a new record high, breaking the $126,000 mark for the first time. Whether in the trenches of Crypto Twitter or in the newsroom of CNBC, holders were immersed in an omnipresent "fog of hope". Although the fundamentals did not change much in the month that followed, just four days later on October 10, the crypto market was hit by a crisis – the “10/10 flash crash” is now considered the largest liquidation event in crypto history. In this catastrophic crash, major cryptocurrencies plummeted by more than double digits, many altcoins went to zero, and several exchanges were on the verge of bankruptcy (almost all major perpetual contract platforms triggered automatic liquidation mechanisms because they were unable to pay short positions). Despite the fact that Trump's election was seen as a boon to the crypto industry—from establishing a strategic Bitcoin reserve to appointing regulators who appeared to be pro-crypto—the price of crypto assets has remained sluggish. Aside from a brief surge following Trump's election last November, the ratio of the total market capitalization of cryptocurrencies to the S&P 500 has remained relatively stable for nearly a year. In fact, since Trump's inauguration on January 20, this ratio has even experienced a surprising negative growth. As the market continues to digest the aftermath of the 10/10 liquidation, more and more questions are beginning to surface. Just this Monday, Stream Finance declared bankruptcy. This was a "trust me" crypto income fund managing $200 million, relying on leverage to provide depositors with above-market returns. Its "external fund manager" lost approximately $93 million in assets during operations. While details have not yet been disclosed, Stream is likely the first "Delta-neutral" strategy fund to publicly collapse due to its 10/10 automatic liquidation mechanism. Although its structure had already raised questions, this collapse still caught many lenders off guard—they chose to sacrifice safety for higher returns without clear risk signals. After Stream collapsed, panic quickly spread throughout the DeFi ecosystem, and investors began to collectively withdraw from similar high-risk, high-return strategies. Although the ripple effects of Stream have not yet fully spread, this incident has exposed the risks of the increasingly popular "cyclic stablecoin mining" strategy in DeFi—that is, using existing high-risk deposit certificates to leverage and obtain higher returns. Stream's self-reported losses also reveal the potentially huge losses that Delta-neutral funds may have encountered during the 10/10 automatic position reduction: short hedging was forcibly canceled by the system, and spot long positions instantly went to zero. Although the headlines have shifted, it is certain that the losses on October 10th were catastrophic. Whether operating openly through DeFi or covertly through CeFi, crypto yield funds involve billions of dollars in leverage. Whether the market has sufficient liquidity to cope with potential future liquidations remains to be seen. It's unclear who's "swimming naked," but it's certain that some in the crypto casinos are already out of the loop. If the market falls again, especially after lawsuits alleging centralized exchanges were insolvent during the 10/10 liquidation period, the question won't be "whether something will happen," but rather "whether the entire industry can withstand it."2025/11/08
