Lombard to Isle of Man Pound Conversion Table

BARD to IMP Conversion Table

  • 1 BARD
    0.63 IMP
  • 2 BARD
    1.26 IMP
  • 3 BARD
    1.89 IMP
  • 4 BARD
    2.52 IMP
  • 5 BARD
    3.15 IMP
  • 6 BARD
    3.79 IMP
  • 7 BARD
    4.42 IMP
  • 8 BARD
    5.05 IMP
  • 9 BARD
    5.68 IMP
  • 10 BARD
    6.31 IMP
  • 50 BARD
    31.55 IMP
  • 100 BARD
    63.10 IMP
  • 1,000 BARD
    630.96 IMP
  • 5,000 BARD
    3,154.81 IMP
  • 10,000 BARD
    6,309.63 IMP

The table above displays real-time Lombard to Isle of Man Pound (BARD to IMP) conversions across a range of values, from 1 BARD to 10,000 BARD. It provides a quick reference for commonly checked BARD amounts using the latest IMP market rates. This is useful for estimating values from small transactions to large holdings. If you are looking for custom BARD to IMP amounts, please use the tool converter above.

IMP to BARD Conversion Table

  • 1 IMP
    1.584 BARD
  • 2 IMP
    3.169 BARD
  • 3 IMP
    4.754 BARD
  • 4 IMP
    6.339 BARD
  • 5 IMP
    7.924 BARD
  • 6 IMP
    9.509 BARD
  • 7 IMP
    11.094 BARD
  • 8 IMP
    12.67 BARD
  • 9 IMP
    14.26 BARD
  • 10 IMP
    15.84 BARD
  • 50 IMP
    79.24 BARD
  • 100 IMP
    158.4 BARD
  • 1,000 IMP
    1,584 BARD
  • 5,000 IMP
    7,924 BARD
  • 10,000 IMP
    15,848 BARD

The table above shows real-time Isle of Man Pound to Lombard (IMP to BARD) conversions across a range of amounts, from 1 IMP to 10,000 IMP. It serves as a quick reference to see how much Lombard you can get at current rates based on commonly used IMP amounts. For custom values not listed, please use the converter above.

Lombard Price and Market Statistics in Isle of Man Pound

Lombard (BARD) is currently trading at £ 0.63 IMP , reflecting a -0.69% change over the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume stands at £193.10K with a fully diluted market capitalization of £-- . For a deeper look at live trends, charts, and historical data, visit our dedicated Lombard Price page.

--

Circulation Supply

193.10K

24-Hour Trading Volume

--

Market Cap

-0.69%

Price Change (1D)

£ 0.8414

24H High

£ 0.8062

24H Low

The BARD to IMP trend chart above displays both live prices and historical movements. You can switch between timeframes—24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, 90 days, and more—to analyze short- and long-term trends, identify market patterns, and track Lombard's fluctuations against IMP. This visual tool helps support informed trading and investment decisions. For the most up-to-date market information, check the current Lombard price.

BARD to IMP Conversion Summary

As of | 1 BARD = 0.63 IMP | 1 IMP = 1.584 BARD

  • Today, the exchange rate for 1 BARD to IMP is 0.63 IMP.

  • Buying 5 BARD will cost 3.15 IMP and 10 BARD is valued at 6.31 IMP.

  • 1 IMP can be traded for 1.584 BARD.

  • 50 IMP can be converted to 79.24 BARD, excluding any platform or gas fees.

  • The conversion rate of 1 BARD to IMP has changed by +20.62% in the last 7 days.

  • In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by -0.69%, reaching a high of 0.6410963284579523 IMP and a low of 0.6142760399367734 IMP.

  • One month ago, the value of 1 BARD was 0.538996366473919 IMP, which represents a +17.05% change in its current value.

  • In the last 90 days, BARD has changed by 0.5396821124872446 IMP, resulting in a +590.25% change in its value.

All About Lombard (BARD)

Now that you have calculated the price of Lombard (BARD), you can learn more about Lombard directly at MEXC. Learn about BARD past, present, and future. Explore its highest ATH, how to buy Lombard, trading pairs, and more.

BARD to IMP Conversion Volatility and Price Trends

In the past 24 hours, Lombard (BARD) has fluctuated between 0.6142760399367734 IMP and 0.6410963284579523 IMP, reflecting short-term market volatility. Over the last 7 days, the price ranged from a low of 0.5210145821244923 IMP to a high of 0.6632687828888133 IMP. You can view detailed BARD to IMP price movements and volatility data for the past 24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, and 90 days in the table below.

Last 24 hoursLast 7 daysLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High£ 0.64£ 0.66£ 0.66£ 1.17
Low£ 0.6£ 0.51£ 0.46£ 0.09
Average£ 0.62£ 0.59£ 0.51£ 0.6
Volatility+4.25%+27.19%+36.35%+1,183.33%
Change+0.04%+20.62%+17.06%+590.25%

Lombard Price Forecast in IMP for 2026 and 2030

Lombard’s price outlook is shaped by market demand, adoption trends, institutional involvement, and broader economic factors. Using a projected 5% annual growth rate, here are some potential BARD to IMP forecasts for the coming years:

BARD Price Prediction for 2026

By 2026, Lombard could reach approximately £0.66 IMP, assuming consistent annual growth from the current price level.

BARD Price Prediction for 2030

By 2030, BARD may rise to around £0.81 IMP, following the same long-term growth model.

These estimates are hypothetical and intended as directional forecasts, not financial advice. For more insights, including short-term forecasts and long-term predictions up to 2040, visit our Lombard Price Prediction page for detailed market outlooks and future scenarios.

BARD Trading Pairs Available on MEXC

BARD/USDT
BARD/USDT
Trade
BARD/USDC
BARD/USDC
Trade

The table above shows a list of BARD Spot trading pairs, covering markets where Lombard is directly exchanged with major cryptocurrencies such as USDT, USDC, and more. Spot trading allows users to buy or sell BARD at current market prices without using leverage.

BARDUSDT
BARDUSDTPerpetual
Trade
  

Explore BARD Futures trading pairs from the most popular Perpetual Futures contracts that allow long and short positions. MEXC is a leading platform in crypto derivatives, offering up to 500x leverage, deep liquidity and a wide selection of Lombard futures markets for strategic trading.

Learn How to Buy Lombard

Looking to add Lombard to your portfolio? Whether you are just getting started or looking to expand your holdings, MEXC makes it easy to buy crypto through credit card, bank transfer, peer-to-peer (P2P) markets, Spot trading, and various options.

Explore the full guide: How to Buy Lombard › or Get started now ›

BARD and IMP in USD Terms: Overview and Insights

Lombard (BARD) vs USD: Market Comparison

Lombard Price Overview

  • Current Price (USD): $0.8281
  • 7-Day Change: +20.62%
  • 30-Day Trend: +17.05%

Why Do Crypto Prices Fluctuate?

Crypto markets are highly dynamic. Prices can move rapidly due to:
  • Market Sentiment: News, social media trends, or whale activity can trigger sharp moves.
  • Adoption & Utility: Updates to the network, usage growth, or partnerships can influence long-term value.
  • Macroeconomics: Inflation, interest rates, and the strength of the US dollar can affect crypto demand.
  • Regulatory Changes: Announcements from governments or financial authorities often move the market.

Why This Matters

If you are converting to or from BARD, short-term price trends can impact how much you receive.
  • A rising price means your crypto is gaining value, which is good for sellers.
  • A falling price may offer a buying opportunity. However, it also carries risk.

USD: The Global Benchmark for Crypto Prices

Most cryptocurrencies, including BARD, are priced in US dollars (USD) across global crypto exchanges, regardless of your local currency.

So whether you are converting to IMP, the USD price of BARD remains the primary market benchmark.
Isle of Man Pound (IMP) vs USD: Market Snapshot

Exchange Rate Overview

  • Current Rate (IMP/USD): 1.3129907302854442
  • 7-Day Change: -2.00%
  • 30-Day Trend: -2.00%

Why Do Exchange Rates Fluctuate?

Exchange rates move due to supply and demand in the global market. Key drivers include:
  • Interest Rates: Central banks raising or lowering rates influence investor behavior.
  • Inflation: Lower inflation helps a currency hold its value.
  • Economic Indicators: Data like GDP growth, employment, and trade balance impact confidence.
  • Market Sentiment: News, policy changes, or political shifts can trigger rapid changes.

Why This Matters

Since BARD is typically valued in USD, shifts in IMP vs USD affect the BARD to IMP rate.
  • A stronger IMP means you will pay less to get the same amount of BARD.
  • A weaker IMP means you will pay more, even if the crypto's USD price did not change.

Want to Take Advantage of the Current Rate?

Buy BARD securely with IMP on our Buy Crypto channels.

What Influences the BARD to IMP Exchange Rate?

The exchange rate between Lombard (BARD) and Isle of Man Pound (IMP) is influenced by a range of global and local factors. If you are interested to trade or invest in BARD, understanding what drives this conversion can help you make more informed decisions.

    1. Market Sentiment and News

    Crypto markets are highly reactive to sentiment. Positive developments, such as major partnerships, increased adoption, or favorable media coverage-can drive up demand and increase the BARD to IMP rate. On the flip side, negative press, security issues, or regulatory actions may result in price drops.

    2. Government Regulation and Legal Clarity

    The regulatory environment in both the cryptocurrency's key markets and IMP-issuing countries plays a major role. Supportive policies can increase confidence and adoption, pushing rates higher. On the other hand, restrictive or unclear regulations often introduce market uncertainty.

    3. IMP Currency Strength and Local Economic Indicators

    Traditional economic factors like interest rates, inflation, and GDP performance directly influence IMP's strength. When IMP weakens due to inflation or policy changes, investors may seek alternatives like BARD, increasing demand and raising the exchange rate.

    4. Blockchain and Technology Developments

    For cryptocurrencies like Lombard, improvements in technology such as network upgrades, scalability solutions, or ecosystem expansion-often lead to increased adoption and price growth. These changes can enhance investor confidence and influence exchange rates positively.

    5. Global Financial Events and Market Trends

    Macroeconomic trends such as global inflation fears, geopolitical tensions, or changes in interest rates by central banks can prompt a shift toward digital assets as a store of value. In uncertain times, demand for BARD may rise, impacting its conversion to IMP.

Convert BARD to IMP Instantly

Use our real-time BARD to IMP converter to track the latest rates. Whether you are planning a trade or watching market trends, our tool offers up-to-the-minute pricing and historical charts to help you stay informed.

How to Convert BARD to IMP?

  1. Enter the Amount of BARD

    Start by entering how much BARD you want to convert into IMP using our real-time converter. The system instantly calculates the value based on the latest market rate. You can also choose a different cryptocurrency or fiat currency if needed.

  2. Check the Live BARD to IMP Rate

    See the most accurate and up-to-date BARD to IMP exchange rate. To make smarter decisions, browse the rest of the page to learn what affects the conversion rate and explore more insights about BARD and IMP.

  3. Convert or Get Started on MEXC

    Ready to add BARD to your portfolio? Learn how to buy BARD with our step-by-step beginner guide, or sign up on MEXC to start trading instantly. MEXC offers one of the largest selections of cryptocurrencies with competitive rates and low fees.

Frequently Asked Questions

  1. How is the BARD to IMP exchange rate calculated?

    The BARD to IMP exchange rate calculation is based on the current value of BARD (often in USD or USDT), converted to IMP using institutional-grade FX rates. The rate reflects real-time market pricing pulled from deep global liquidity sources.

  2. Why does the BARD to IMP rate change so frequently?

    BARD to IMP rate changes so frequently because both Lombard and Isle of Man Pound are constantly influenced by global news, supply/demand, and market activity. Thus, their prices can shift every few seconds, especially during periods of high volatility.

  3. What's the difference between the displayed rate and what I actually receive when converting?

    The displayed BARD to IMP rate is real-time and reflects market conditions. However, actual conversion rates may vary slightly due to slippage, network delays, or platform spreads at the moment of execution.

  4. Can the BARD to IMP rate vary between exchanges?

    Yes. Pricing differences can occur due to variations in trading volume, liquidity, regional demand, and fee structures across platforms.

  5. Why might the BARD to IMP rate be higher or lower today compared to yesterday?

    Rates can change due to a range of factors. It includes macroeconomic news, investor sentiment, central bank announcements, inflation reports, or crypto-specific developments like protocol upgrades or ETF approvals.

  6. Is now a good time to convert BARD to IMP or should I wait?

    There is no guaranteed “right” time. Check price trends, look at historical data, and consider both global economic factors and market sentiment to inform your decision.

  7. What tools can help me time my BARD to IMP conversion better?

    Live charts, moving averages, volume trends, RSI, and market news all provide useful signals. Some users also set price alerts to act at key thresholds.

  8. How can I understand the trend of BARD against IMP over time?

    You can understand the BARD against IMP price trend by using the interactive chart on this page to compare historical pricing, spot trends, and identify past volatility zones.

  9. How do news and regulations affect the BARD to IMP rate?

    Yes. Local regulation, inflation data, interest rate changes, or geopolitical events can strengthen or weaken IMP, impacting the conversion rate even if BARD stays flat.

  10. What crypto-specific events can influence the BARD to IMP exchange rate?

    Lombard halvings, Ethereum upgrades, whale movements, ETF approvals, and exchange listings often drive price spikes or drops, which directly affect the BARD to IMP rate.

  11. Can I compare the BARD to IMP rate with other currencies?

    Yes. Our converter allows you to switch easily between other fiat currencies or cryptocurrencies to find the most favorable conversion rates.

  12. How do I know if the BARD to IMP rate is fair?

    Simply check the rate against major market indexes or on multiple exchanges. Our converter pulls from real-time, aggregated data to ensure competitive pricing.

  13. What is the best way to monitor the BARD to IMP rate over the day?

    Bookmark this page or the Lombard price page, and use the live price chart to track intra-day movements and spot potential entry points.

  14. Is the BARD to IMP conversion rate affected by weekends or holidays?

    Yes, crypto trades 24/7, but IMP markets and liquidity can slow on weekends or holidays. This could potentially widen spreads or reduce price stability.

  15. Can I set a target BARD to IMP price and convert when it hits?

    While the converter doesn't execute trades, you can set alerts or use limit orders on MEXC's trading platform to automate execution based on price targets.

  16. Where can I learn more about what influences Lombard and the Isle of Man Pound?

    You may browse through the page above for in-depth content on macro factors, market drivers, and historical performance insights for both Lombard and the British Pound.

  17. What is the difference between converting BARD to IMP and trading it?

    Converting is a 1:1 value check. It means that you are converting your IMP into BARD of equal value. Meanwhile, trading involves buying/selling on the open market, often with more control (and risk) through tools like limit orders and leverage.

  18. Is BARD to IMP a common reference for crypto investors?

    Most investors monitor BARD prices in USD or stablecoins like USDT, which serve as global benchmarks. Still, BARD to IMP can be valuable for users looking to assess real-world value, hedge against local currency fluctuations, or plan region-specific cash-outs.

  19. What happens to the BARD to IMP rate during major economic events?

    During inflation reports, rate hikes, or crises, fiat volatility increases, it may either weaken or strengthen IMP against crypto, depending on global investor response.

  20. How does MEXC ensure accurate and competitive BARD to IMP rates?

    MEXC aggregates rates from deep global liquidity pools, applies low spreads, and updates pricing in real time to reflect live market conditions, ensuring fairness and transparency.

