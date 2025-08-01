More About BARSIK

Hasbullas Cat Logo

Hasbullas Cat Price(BARSIK)

Hasbullas Cat (BARSIK) Live Price Chart

$0.0007588
-0.49%1D
BARSIK Live Price Data & Information

Hasbullas Cat (BARSIK) is currently trading at 0.0007588 USD with a market cap of 758.76K USD. BARSIK to USD price is updated in real-time.

Hasbullas Cat Key Market Performance:

$ 55.94K USD
24-hour trading volume
-0.49%
Hasbullas Cat 24-hour price change
999.95M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the BARSIK to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.

BARSIK Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Hasbullas Cat for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.000003736-0.49%
30 Days$ -0.0000263-3.35%
60 Days$ -0.0007332-49.15%
90 Days$ -0.0016632-68.68%
Hasbullas Cat Price Change Today

Today, BARSIK recorded a change of $ -0.000003736 (-0.49%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Hasbullas Cat 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.0000263 (-3.35%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Hasbullas Cat 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, BARSIK saw a change of $ -0.0007332 (-49.15%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Hasbullas Cat 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.0016632 (-68.68%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

BARSIK Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Hasbullas Cat: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.000754
$ 0.0007826
$ 0.2899
-0.49%

BARSIK Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 758.76K
$ 55.94K
999.95M
What is Hasbullas Cat (BARSIK)

Hasbulla's Cat is a memecoin on the Solana chain.

Hasbulla's Cat is a memecoin on the Solana chain.

Additionally, you can:
- Check BARSIK staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Hasbullas Cat on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Hasbullas Cat buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Hasbullas Cat Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Hasbullas Cat, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of BARSIK? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Hasbullas Cat price prediction page.

Hasbullas Cat Price History

Tracing BARSIK's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing BARSIK's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Hasbullas Cat price history page.

Hasbullas Cat (BARSIK) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Hasbullas Cat (BARSIK) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about BARSIK token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Hasbullas Cat (BARSIK)

You can easily purchase Hasbullas Cat on cryptocurrency exchanges by following standard procedures.

BARSIK to Local Currencies

1 BARSIK to VND
19.967822
1 BARSIK to AUD
A$0.00117614
1 BARSIK to GBP
0.0005691
1 BARSIK to EUR
0.000660156
1 BARSIK to USD
$0.0007588
1 BARSIK to MYR
RM0.003232488
1 BARSIK to TRY
0.030860396
1 BARSIK to JPY
¥0.11382
1 BARSIK to ARS
ARS$1.040876312
1 BARSIK to RUB
0.06153868
1 BARSIK to INR
0.066379824
1 BARSIK to IDR
Rp12.439342272
1 BARSIK to KRW
1.0568187
1 BARSIK to PHP
0.044131808
1 BARSIK to EGP
￡E.0.036854916
1 BARSIK to BRL
R$0.00424928
1 BARSIK to CAD
C$0.001047144
1 BARSIK to BDT
0.092710184
1 BARSIK to NGN
1.162018732
1 BARSIK to UAH
0.031634372
1 BARSIK to VES
Bs0.0933324
1 BARSIK to CLP
$0.736036
1 BARSIK to PKR
Rs0.215134976
1 BARSIK to KZT
0.412612676
1 BARSIK to THB
฿0.024843112
1 BARSIK to TWD
NT$0.022695708
1 BARSIK to AED
د.إ0.002784796
1 BARSIK to CHF
Fr0.000614628
1 BARSIK to HKD
HK$0.005948992
1 BARSIK to MAD
.د.م0.006920256
1 BARSIK to MXN
$0.014310968
1 BARSIK to PLN
0.002837912
1 BARSIK to RON
лв0.003369072
1 BARSIK to SEK
kr0.007421064
1 BARSIK to BGN
лв0.001297548
1 BARSIK to HUF
Ft0.265777288
1 BARSIK to CZK
0.016329376
1 BARSIK to KWD
د.ك0.0002321928
1 BARSIK to ILS
0.002572332

Hasbullas Cat Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Hasbullas Cat, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official Hasbullas Cat Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Hasbullas Cat

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

