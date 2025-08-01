More About BASEDAI

Based Labs (BASEDAI) Live Price Chart

$0.298
$0.298$0.298
-1.32%1D
USD

BASEDAI Live Price Data & Information

Based Labs (BASEDAI) is currently trading at 0.298 USD with a market cap of 10.31M USD. BASEDAI to USD price is updated in real-time.

Based Labs Key Market Performance:

$ 19.16K USD
24-hour trading volume
-1.32%
Based Labs 24-hour price change
34.60M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the BASEDAI to USD price on MEXC.

BASEDAI Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Based Labs for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.003986-1.32%
30 Days$ +0.0065+2.22%
60 Days$ +0.009+3.11%
90 Days$ -0.2688-47.43%
Based Labs Price Change Today

Today, BASEDAI recorded a change of $ -0.003986 (-1.32%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Based Labs 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.0065 (+2.22%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Based Labs 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, BASEDAI saw a change of $ +0.009 (+3.11%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Based Labs 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.2688 (-47.43%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

BASEDAI Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Based Labs: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.277
$ 0.277$ 0.277

$ 0.3336
$ 0.3336$ 0.3336

$ 9.58
$ 9.58$ 9.58

-0.27%

-1.32%

-17.25%

BASEDAI Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 10.31M
$ 10.31M$ 10.31M

$ 19.16K
$ 19.16K$ 19.16K

34.60M
34.60M 34.60M

What is Based Labs (BASEDAI)

BasedAI is a unique Layer-1 network for organizing decentralized computational resources around LLM models. BasedAI is also fully EVM compatible, empowering developers to deploy novel decentralized applications that blend smart contract capabilities with LLM models. BasedAI also utilizes advanced cryptographic techniques to enable developers to deploy high performance privacy-preserving zk-LLMs.

Based Labs is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Based Labs investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check BASEDAI staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Based Labs on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Based Labs buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Based Labs Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Based Labs, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of BASEDAI? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Based Labs price prediction page.

Based Labs Price History

Tracing BASEDAI's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing BASEDAI's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Based Labs price history page.

Based Labs (BASEDAI) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Based Labs (BASEDAI) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about BASEDAI token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Based Labs (BASEDAI)

Looking for how to buy Based Labs? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Based Labs on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

BASEDAI to Local Currencies

1 BASEDAI to VND
7,841.87
1 BASEDAI to AUD
A$0.4619
1 BASEDAI to GBP
0.2235
1 BASEDAI to EUR
0.25926
1 BASEDAI to USD
$0.298
1 BASEDAI to MYR
RM1.26948
1 BASEDAI to TRY
12.11966
1 BASEDAI to JPY
¥44.7
1 BASEDAI to ARS
ARS$408.77852
1 BASEDAI to RUB
24.1678
1 BASEDAI to INR
26.06904
1 BASEDAI to IDR
Rp4,885.24512
1 BASEDAI to KRW
415.0395
1 BASEDAI to PHP
17.33168
1 BASEDAI to EGP
￡E.14.47386
1 BASEDAI to BRL
R$1.6688
1 BASEDAI to CAD
C$0.41124
1 BASEDAI to BDT
36.40964
1 BASEDAI to NGN
456.35422
1 BASEDAI to UAH
12.42362
1 BASEDAI to VES
Bs36.654
1 BASEDAI to CLP
$289.06
1 BASEDAI to PKR
Rs84.48896
1 BASEDAI to KZT
162.04346
1 BASEDAI to THB
฿9.75652
1 BASEDAI to TWD
NT$8.91318
1 BASEDAI to AED
د.إ1.09366
1 BASEDAI to CHF
Fr0.24138
1 BASEDAI to HKD
HK$2.33632
1 BASEDAI to MAD
.د.م2.71776
1 BASEDAI to MXN
$5.62028
1 BASEDAI to PLN
1.11452
1 BASEDAI to RON
лв1.32312
1 BASEDAI to SEK
kr2.91444
1 BASEDAI to BGN
лв0.50958
1 BASEDAI to HUF
Ft104.37748
1 BASEDAI to CZK
6.41296
1 BASEDAI to KWD
د.ك0.091188
1 BASEDAI to ILS
1.01022

For a more in-depth understanding of Based Labs, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Based Labs Website
Block Explorer

