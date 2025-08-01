What is Based Labs (BASEDAI)

BasedAI is a unique Layer-1 network for organizing decentralized computational resources around LLM models. BasedAI is also fully EVM compatible, empowering developers to deploy novel decentralized applications that blend smart contract capabilities with LLM models. BasedAI also utilizes advanced cryptographic techniques to enable developers to deploy high performance privacy-preserving zk-LLMs.

Based Labs Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Based Labs, Bitcoin, or Ethereum.

Based Labs Price History

Tracing BASEDAI's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing BASEDAI's potential future trajectory.

Based Labs (BASEDAI) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Based Labs (BASEDAI) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about BASEDAI token's extensive tokenomics now!

BASEDAI to Local Currencies

1 BASEDAI to VND ₫ 7,841.87 1 BASEDAI to AUD A$ 0.4619 1 BASEDAI to GBP ￡ 0.2235 1 BASEDAI to EUR € 0.25926 1 BASEDAI to USD $ 0.298 1 BASEDAI to MYR RM 1.26948 1 BASEDAI to TRY ₺ 12.11966 1 BASEDAI to JPY ¥ 44.7 1 BASEDAI to ARS ARS$ 408.77852 1 BASEDAI to RUB ₽ 24.1678 1 BASEDAI to INR ₹ 26.06904 1 BASEDAI to IDR Rp 4,885.24512 1 BASEDAI to KRW ₩ 415.0395 1 BASEDAI to PHP ₱ 17.33168 1 BASEDAI to EGP ￡E. 14.47386 1 BASEDAI to BRL R$ 1.6688 1 BASEDAI to CAD C$ 0.41124 1 BASEDAI to BDT ৳ 36.40964 1 BASEDAI to NGN ₦ 456.35422 1 BASEDAI to UAH ₴ 12.42362 1 BASEDAI to VES Bs 36.654 1 BASEDAI to CLP $ 289.06 1 BASEDAI to PKR Rs 84.48896 1 BASEDAI to KZT ₸ 162.04346 1 BASEDAI to THB ฿ 9.75652 1 BASEDAI to TWD NT$ 8.91318 1 BASEDAI to AED د.إ 1.09366 1 BASEDAI to CHF Fr 0.24138 1 BASEDAI to HKD HK$ 2.33632 1 BASEDAI to MAD .د.م 2.71776 1 BASEDAI to MXN $ 5.62028 1 BASEDAI to PLN zł 1.11452 1 BASEDAI to RON лв 1.32312 1 BASEDAI to SEK kr 2.91444 1 BASEDAI to BGN лв 0.50958 1 BASEDAI to HUF Ft 104.37748 1 BASEDAI to CZK Kč 6.41296 1 BASEDAI to KWD د.ك 0.091188 1 BASEDAI to ILS ₪ 1.01022

What is the price of Based Labs (BASEDAI) today? The live price of Based Labs (BASEDAI) is 0.298 USD . What is the market cap of Based Labs (BASEDAI)? The current market cap of Based Labs is $ 10.31M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of BASEDAI by its real-time market price of 0.298 USD . What is the circulating supply of Based Labs (BASEDAI)? The current circulating supply of Based Labs (BASEDAI) is 34.60M USD . What was the highest price of Based Labs (BASEDAI)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of Based Labs (BASEDAI) is 9.58 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Based Labs (BASEDAI)? The 24-hour trading volume of Based Labs (BASEDAI) is $ 19.16K USD .

