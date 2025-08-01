More About BAX

BAX Price Info

BAX Whitepaper

BAX Official Website

BAX Tokenomics

BAX Price Forecast

BAX History

BAX Buying Guide

BAX-to-Fiat Currency Converter

BAX Spot

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

BABB Logo

BABB Price(BAX)

BABB (BAX) Live Price Chart

$0.000028415
$0.000028415$0.000028415
-1.42%1D
USD

BAX Live Price Data & Information

BABB (BAX) is currently trading at 0.000028415 USD with a market cap of 2.24M USD. BAX to USD price is updated in real-time.

BABB Key Market Performance:

$ 4.37K USD
24-hour trading volume
-1.42%
BABB 24-hour price change
78.96B USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the BAX to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate BAX price information.

BAX Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of BABB for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.00000040931-1.42%
30 Days$ -0.000001074-3.65%
60 Days$ -0.000007585-21.07%
90 Days$ -0.000013586-32.35%
BABB Price Change Today

Today, BAX recorded a change of $ -0.00000040931 (-1.42%), reflecting its latest market activity.

BABB 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.000001074 (-3.65%), showing the token's short-term performance.

BABB 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, BAX saw a change of $ -0.000007585 (-21.07%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

BABB 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.000013586 (-32.35%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

BAX Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of BABB: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.000028
$ 0.000028$ 0.000028

$ 0.000031
$ 0.000031$ 0.000031

$ 0.0009481
$ 0.0009481$ 0.0009481

-0.59%

-1.42%

-15.59%

BAX Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 2.24M
$ 2.24M$ 2.24M

$ 4.37K
$ 4.37K$ 4.37K

78.96B
78.96B 78.96B

What is BABB (BAX)

Babb is a financial blockchain platform based in London (United Kingdom) that aims to bring accessible financial services for the unbanked and under-banked. Babb's mission is to become a decentralized banking platform that leverages blockchain, AI, and biometrics technology to offer anyone in the world access to peer-to-peer financial services.

BABB is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your BABB investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check BAX staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about BABB on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your BABB buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

BABB Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as BABB, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of BAX? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our BABB price prediction page.

BABB Price History

Tracing BAX's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing BAX's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our BABB price history page.

BABB (BAX) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of BABB (BAX) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about BAX token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy BABB (BAX)

Looking for how to buy BABB? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase BABB on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

BAX to Local Currencies

1 BAX to VND
0.747740725
1 BAX to AUD
A$0.00004404325
1 BAX to GBP
0.00002131125
1 BAX to EUR
0.00002472105
1 BAX to USD
$0.000028415
1 BAX to MYR
RM0.0001210479
1 BAX to TRY
0.00115563805
1 BAX to JPY
¥0.00426225
1 BAX to ARS
ARS$0.0389779921
1 BAX to RUB
0.0023044565
1 BAX to INR
0.0024857442
1 BAX to IDR
Rp0.4658195976
1 BAX to KRW
0.03957499125
1 BAX to PHP
0.0016526164
1 BAX to EGP
￡E.0.00138011655
1 BAX to BRL
R$0.000159124
1 BAX to CAD
C$0.0000392127
1 BAX to BDT
0.0034717447
1 BAX to NGN
0.04351444685
1 BAX to UAH
0.00118462135
1 BAX to VES
Bs0.003495045
1 BAX to CLP
$0.02756255
1 BAX to PKR
Rs0.0080562208
1 BAX to KZT
0.01545122455
1 BAX to THB
฿0.0009303071
1 BAX to TWD
NT$0.00084989265
1 BAX to AED
د.إ0.00010428305
1 BAX to CHF
Fr0.00002301615
1 BAX to HKD
HK$0.0002227736
1 BAX to MAD
.د.م0.0002591448
1 BAX to MXN
$0.0005359069
1 BAX to PLN
0.0001062721
1 BAX to RON
лв0.0001261626
1 BAX to SEK
kr0.00027818285
1 BAX to BGN
лв0.00004858965
1 BAX to HUF
Ft0.0099560477
1 BAX to CZK
0.00061177495
1 BAX to KWD
د.ك0.00000869499
1 BAX to ILS
0.00009632685

BABB Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of BABB, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official BABB Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About BABB

Hot News

Dropee Question of the Day Answer – August 1, 2025

Hello Dropee players! It’s that time again—time to flip open today’s mystery card and claim your daily win. Whether you’re climbing the leaderboard or chasing that perfect combo streak, we’ve got the correct answer right here to keep your game on point. Let’s dive in and unlock the Dropee Question of the Day for —your streak (and future token rewards) depend on it! Dropee Question of the Day – August 1, 2025 The correct answer for today’s Dropee question is: We’re updating. Make sure to answer before the next reset! One wrong move can break your combo and drop your

August 1, 2025

MEXC Launches ETH Launchpad for Ethereum’s 10th Anniversary: Users Share 100 ETH at Up to 90% Off

MEXC is launching an exclusive ETH Launchpad subscription event, offering ETH at discount rates of up to 90% off! Check it out now!

July 31, 2025

What is XRP? Complete Guide to Ripple’s Cryptocurrency and Prediction

This comprehensive guide explores everything you need to know about XRP cryptocurrency, from its revolutionary technology and real-world applications to investment considerations and future prospects. Whether you’re a crypto beginner or seasoned investor, you’ll discover how XRP’s unique approach to digital payments is reshaping the global financial landscape.

July 31, 2025
View More

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

Calculator

Amount

BAX
BAX
USD
USD

1 BAX = 0.000028415 USD

Trade

BAXUSDT
$0.000028415
$0.000028415$0.000028415
-0.18%

Join MEXC Today

-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee