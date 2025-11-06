ExchangeDEX+
The live Marina Protocol price today is 0.12428 USD. Track real-time BAY to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more.

Marina Protocol Logo

Marina Protocol Price(BAY)

Marina Protocol (BAY) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-11-06 20:37:08 (UTC+8)

Marina Protocol (BAY) Price Information (USD)

Marina Protocol (BAY) real-time price is $ 0.12428. Over the past 24 hours, BAY traded between a low of $ 0.09906 and a high of $ 0.13203, showing active market volatility.

In terms of short-term performance, BAY has changed by -1.02% over the past hour, +10.08% over 24 hours, and +1,142.80% in the past 7 days.

Marina Protocol (BAY) Market Information

The current Market Cap of Marina Protocol is $ 24.86M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 71.53K. The circulating supply of BAY is 200.00M, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 124.28M.

Marina Protocol (BAY) Price History USD

Track the price changes of Marina Protocol for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.0113739+10.08%
30 Days$ +0.11428+1,142.80%
60 Days$ +0.11428+1,142.80%
90 Days$ +0.11428+1,142.80%
Marina Protocol Price Change Today

Today, BAY recorded a change of $ +0.0113739 (+10.08%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Marina Protocol 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.11428 (+1,142.80%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Marina Protocol 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, BAY saw a change of $ +0.11428 (+1,142.80%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Marina Protocol 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.11428 (+1,142.80%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Marina Protocol (BAY)?

Check out the Marina Protocol Price History page now.

What is Marina Protocol (BAY)

A next-generation global marketing technology (MarTech) infrastructure with over 1.3 million users across 200 countries. The platform transforms traditional Web2 quizzes, missions, and events into fully automated Web3 campaigns with instant on-chain rewards. By combining SDKs, embed codes, social-login wallets, and gasless onboarding, it significantly lowers participation barriers while enabling brands, marketers, and communities to run global campaigns efficiently and transparently.

Marina Protocol is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Marina Protocol investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check BAY staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Marina Protocol on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Marina Protocol buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Marina Protocol Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Marina Protocol (BAY) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Marina Protocol (BAY) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Marina Protocol.

Check the Marina Protocol price prediction now!

Marina Protocol (BAY) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Marina Protocol (BAY) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about BAY token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Marina Protocol (BAY)

Looking for how to buy Marina Protocol? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Marina Protocol on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

BAY to Local Currencies

Marina Protocol Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Marina Protocol, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Marina Protocol Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Marina Protocol

How much is Marina Protocol (BAY) worth today?
The live BAY price in USD is 0.12428 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current BAY to USD price?
The current price of BAY to USD is $ 0.12428. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Marina Protocol?
The market cap for BAY is $ 24.86M USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of BAY?
The circulating supply of BAY is 200.00M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of BAY?
BAY achieved an ATH price of -- USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of BAY?
BAY saw an ATL price of -- USD.
What is the trading volume of BAY?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for BAY is $ 71.53K USD.
Will BAY go higher this year?
BAY might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out BAY price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Marina Protocol (BAY) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
11-05 17:18:00Industry Updates
Ethereum rebounds breaking through $3,300, 24-hour decline narrows to 8.98%
11-05 10:42:00On-chain Data
Over the past 24 hours, global liquidations exceeded $2 billion, with more than 470,000 traders liquidated
11-04 17:22:15Industry Updates
Crypto Fear and Greed Index Falls to 21, Market Enters "Extreme Fear"
11-04 15:40:43Industry Updates
Privacy sector tokens continue to rise, DASH up over 45% in 24h
11-04 13:21:37Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, liquidations across the market exceeded $1.2 billion, with more than 320,000 traders liquidated
11-04 05:28:00Industry Updates
Last week, digital asset investment products saw a net outflow of $360 million, with Bitcoin outflows reaching $946 million

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

