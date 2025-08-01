What is BounceBit (BB)

BounceBit is a BTC restaking chain with an innovative CeDefi framework. Through a CeFi + DeFi framework, BounceBit empowers BTC holders to earn yield across multiple sources.

BounceBit is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your BounceBit investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



BounceBit (BB) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of BounceBit (BB) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about BB token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy BounceBit (BB)

Looking for how to buy BounceBit? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase BounceBit on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

BB to Local Currencies

BounceBit Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of BounceBit, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About BounceBit What is the price of BounceBit (BB) today? The live price of BounceBit (BB) is 0.10184 USD . What is the market cap of BounceBit (BB)? The current market cap of BounceBit is $ 69.73M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of BB by its real-time market price of 0.10184 USD . What is the circulating supply of BounceBit (BB)? The current circulating supply of BounceBit (BB) is 684.72M USD . What was the highest price of BounceBit (BB)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of BounceBit (BB) is 0.87799 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of BounceBit (BB)? The 24-hour trading volume of BounceBit (BB) is $ 1.24M USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

