BounceBit (BB) Tokenomics Discover key insights into BounceBit (BB), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

BounceBit (BB) Information BounceBit is a BTC restaking chain with an innovative CeDefi framework. Through a CeFi + DeFi framework, BounceBit empowers BTC holders to earn yield across multiple sources. Official Website: https://bouncebit.io/ Whitepaper: https://docs.bouncebit.io/ Block Explorer: https://solscan.io/token/76SYfdi8jT84GqxuTqu7FuyA4GQbrto1pLDGQKsy8K12 Buy BB Now!

BounceBit (BB) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for BounceBit (BB), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 66.88M Total Supply: $ 2.10B Circulating Supply: $ 684.72M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 205.11M All-Time High: $ 0.87799 All-Time Low: $ 0.07349155026090788 Current Price: $ 0.09767 Learn more about BounceBit (BB) price

BounceBit (BB) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of BounceBit (BB) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of BB tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many BB tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand BB's tokenomics, explore BB token's live price!

