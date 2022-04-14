Bitchemical (BCHEM) Tokenomics
MEET THE FUTURE OF CHEMISTRY BLOCKCHAIN. Transform chemistry research with AI, digital technology and automation. Drive innovation in the chemical industries. As Bitchemical Technologies, we have combined blockchain applications with the chemical industry since our establishment in 2020. As of 2023, we started our work to offer artificial intelligence applications, the technology of the future, to the service of the chemical industry.
Understanding the tokenomics of Bitchemical (BCHEM) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of BCHEM tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many BCHEM tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
