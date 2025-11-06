What is Beacon DeFi (BCN)

Beacon is the first fully non-custodial, cross-chain DeFi platform combining the safety of self-custody with the convenience of a centralised exchange. Built on a unified account abstraction smart contract, Beacon lets users manage assets and liquidity seamlessly across all chains even non-smart-contract networks like Bitcoin and ZCash. Autonomous agents optimise yield and capital protection, while $BCN powers gas abstraction, liquidity incentives, node operations, and governance.

Beacon DeFi (BCN) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Beacon DeFi (BCN) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about BCN token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Beacon DeFi (BCN)

Looking for how to buy Beacon DeFi? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Beacon DeFi on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

BCN to Local Currencies

Beacon DeFi Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Beacon DeFi, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Beacon DeFi How much is Beacon DeFi (BCN) worth today? The live BCN price in USD is 0.00229 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current BCN to USD price? $ 0.00229 . Check out The current price of BCN to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Beacon DeFi? The market cap for BCN is -- USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of BCN? The circulating supply of BCN is -- USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of BCN? BCN achieved an ATH price of -- USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of BCN? BCN saw an ATL price of -- USD . What is the trading volume of BCN? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for BCN is $ 139.95 USD . Will BCN go higher this year? BCN might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out BCN price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

Beacon DeFi (BCN) Important Industry Updates

