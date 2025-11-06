ExchangeDEX+
The live Beacon DeFi price today is 0.00229 USD. Track real-time BCN to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore BCN price trend easily at MEXC now.

1 BCN to USD Live Price:

$0.00229
$0.00229
-8.03%1D
USD
Beacon DeFi (BCN) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-11-06 20:41:00 (UTC+8)

Beacon DeFi (BCN) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00229
$ 0.00229
24H Low
$ 0.002522
$ 0.002522
24H High

$ 0.00229
$ 0.00229

$ 0.002522
$ 0.002522

--
--

--
--

0.00%

-8.03%

-54.20%

-54.20%

Beacon DeFi (BCN) real-time price is $ 0.00229. Over the past 24 hours, BCN traded between a low of $ 0.00229 and a high of $ 0.002522, showing active market volatility. BCN's all-time high price is --, while its all-time low price is --.

In terms of short-term performance, BCN has changed by 0.00% over the past hour, -8.03% over 24 hours, and -54.20% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Beacon DeFi (BCN) Market Information

--
--

$ 139.95
$ 139.95

$ 2.29M
$ 2.29M

--
--

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000

BASE

The current Market Cap of Beacon DeFi is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 139.95. The circulating supply of BCN is --, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.29M.

Beacon DeFi (BCN) Price History USD

Track the price changes of Beacon DeFi for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.00019994-8.03%
30 Days$ -0.00271-54.20%
60 Days$ -0.00271-54.20%
90 Days$ -0.00271-54.20%
Beacon DeFi Price Change Today

Today, BCN recorded a change of $ -0.00019994 (-8.03%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Beacon DeFi 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.00271 (-54.20%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Beacon DeFi 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, BCN saw a change of $ -0.00271 (-54.20%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Beacon DeFi 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.00271 (-54.20%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Beacon DeFi (BCN)?

Check out the Beacon DeFi Price History page now.

What is Beacon DeFi (BCN)

Beacon is the first fully non-custodial, cross-chain DeFi platform combining the safety of self-custody with the convenience of a centralised exchange. Built on a unified account abstraction smart contract, Beacon lets users manage assets and liquidity seamlessly across all chains even non-smart-contract networks like Bitcoin and ZCash. Autonomous agents optimise yield and capital protection, while $BCN powers gas abstraction, liquidity incentives, node operations, and governance.

Beacon DeFi is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Beacon DeFi investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check BCN staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Beacon DeFi on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Beacon DeFi buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Beacon DeFi Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Beacon DeFi (BCN) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Beacon DeFi (BCN) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Beacon DeFi.

Check the Beacon DeFi price prediction now!

Beacon DeFi (BCN) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Beacon DeFi (BCN) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about BCN token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Beacon DeFi (BCN)

Looking for how to buy Beacon DeFi? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Beacon DeFi on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

BCN to Local Currencies

1 Beacon DeFi(BCN) to VND
60.26135
1 Beacon DeFi(BCN) to AUD
A$0.0035037
1 Beacon DeFi(BCN) to GBP
0.0017404
1 Beacon DeFi(BCN) to EUR
0.0019694
1 Beacon DeFi(BCN) to USD
$0.00229
1 Beacon DeFi(BCN) to MYR
RM0.0095722
1 Beacon DeFi(BCN) to TRY
0.0964319
1 Beacon DeFi(BCN) to JPY
¥0.35037
1 Beacon DeFi(BCN) to ARS
ARS$3.3236373
1 Beacon DeFi(BCN) to RUB
0.1858106
1 Beacon DeFi(BCN) to INR
0.2029398
1 Beacon DeFi(BCN) to IDR
Rp38.1666514
1 Beacon DeFi(BCN) to PHP
0.1347436
1 Beacon DeFi(BCN) to EGP
￡E.0.1083628
1 Beacon DeFi(BCN) to BRL
R$0.0122286
1 Beacon DeFi(BCN) to CAD
C$0.003206
1 Beacon DeFi(BCN) to BDT
0.2794029
1 Beacon DeFi(BCN) to NGN
3.2949436
1 Beacon DeFi(BCN) to COP
$8.7739289
1 Beacon DeFi(BCN) to ZAR
R.0.0397544
1 Beacon DeFi(BCN) to UAH
0.0963174
1 Beacon DeFi(BCN) to TZS
T.Sh.5.62653
1 Beacon DeFi(BCN) to VES
Bs0.51067
1 Beacon DeFi(BCN) to CLP
$2.15718
1 Beacon DeFi(BCN) to PKR
Rs0.6472456
1 Beacon DeFi(BCN) to KZT
1.2046087
1 Beacon DeFi(BCN) to THB
฿0.0740357
1 Beacon DeFi(BCN) to TWD
NT$0.0707381
1 Beacon DeFi(BCN) to AED
د.إ0.0084043
1 Beacon DeFi(BCN) to CHF
Fr0.001832
1 Beacon DeFi(BCN) to HKD
HK$0.0177933
1 Beacon DeFi(BCN) to AMD
֏0.875696
1 Beacon DeFi(BCN) to MAD
.د.م0.0213199
1 Beacon DeFi(BCN) to MXN
$0.0425482
1 Beacon DeFi(BCN) to SAR
ريال0.0085875
1 Beacon DeFi(BCN) to ETB
Br0.3514921
1 Beacon DeFi(BCN) to KES
KSh0.2957764
1 Beacon DeFi(BCN) to JOD
د.أ0.00162361
1 Beacon DeFi(BCN) to PLN
0.0084501
1 Beacon DeFi(BCN) to RON
лв0.0100989
1 Beacon DeFi(BCN) to SEK
kr0.0218237
1 Beacon DeFi(BCN) to BGN
лв0.0038701
1 Beacon DeFi(BCN) to HUF
Ft0.7681805
1 Beacon DeFi(BCN) to CZK
0.0483877
1 Beacon DeFi(BCN) to KWD
د.ك0.00070303
1 Beacon DeFi(BCN) to ILS
0.0074425
1 Beacon DeFi(BCN) to BOB
Bs0.015801
1 Beacon DeFi(BCN) to AZN
0.003893
1 Beacon DeFi(BCN) to TJS
SM0.0211138
1 Beacon DeFi(BCN) to GEL
0.0062059
1 Beacon DeFi(BCN) to AOA
Kz2.089396
1 Beacon DeFi(BCN) to BHD
.د.ب0.00086104
1 Beacon DeFi(BCN) to BMD
$0.00229
1 Beacon DeFi(BCN) to DKK
kr0.0148392
1 Beacon DeFi(BCN) to HNL
L0.0601812
1 Beacon DeFi(BCN) to MUR
0.10534
1 Beacon DeFi(BCN) to NAD
$0.0397773
1 Beacon DeFi(BCN) to NOK
kr0.0232664
1 Beacon DeFi(BCN) to NZD
$0.0040304
1 Beacon DeFi(BCN) to PAB
B/.0.00229
1 Beacon DeFi(BCN) to PGK
K0.0097783
1 Beacon DeFi(BCN) to QAR
ر.ق0.0083356
1 Beacon DeFi(BCN) to RSD
дин.0.2329617
1 Beacon DeFi(BCN) to UZS
soʻm27.2619004
1 Beacon DeFi(BCN) to ALL
L0.1920623
1 Beacon DeFi(BCN) to ANG
ƒ0.0040991
1 Beacon DeFi(BCN) to AWG
ƒ0.004122
1 Beacon DeFi(BCN) to BBD
$0.00458
1 Beacon DeFi(BCN) to BAM
KM0.0038701
1 Beacon DeFi(BCN) to BIF
Fr6.75321
1 Beacon DeFi(BCN) to BND
$0.002977
1 Beacon DeFi(BCN) to BSD
$0.00229
1 Beacon DeFi(BCN) to JMD
$0.3672015
1 Beacon DeFi(BCN) to KHR
9.1967774
1 Beacon DeFi(BCN) to KMF
Fr0.97554
1 Beacon DeFi(BCN) to LAK
49.7826077
1 Beacon DeFi(BCN) to LKR
රු0.6981523
1 Beacon DeFi(BCN) to MDL
L0.0391819
1 Beacon DeFi(BCN) to MGA
Ar10.315305
1 Beacon DeFi(BCN) to MOP
P0.01832
1 Beacon DeFi(BCN) to MVR
0.035266
1 Beacon DeFi(BCN) to MWK
MK3.968799
1 Beacon DeFi(BCN) to MZN
MT0.1464455
1 Beacon DeFi(BCN) to NPR
रु0.324493
1 Beacon DeFi(BCN) to PYG
16.24068
1 Beacon DeFi(BCN) to RWF
Fr3.32737
1 Beacon DeFi(BCN) to SBD
$0.0188238
1 Beacon DeFi(BCN) to SCR
0.0314646
1 Beacon DeFi(BCN) to SRD
$0.0882795
1 Beacon DeFi(BCN) to SVC
$0.0200146
1 Beacon DeFi(BCN) to SZL
L0.0397315
1 Beacon DeFi(BCN) to TMT
m0.008015
1 Beacon DeFi(BCN) to TND
د.ت0.00677611
1 Beacon DeFi(BCN) to TTD
$0.0155033
1 Beacon DeFi(BCN) to UGX
Sh8.00584
1 Beacon DeFi(BCN) to XAF
Fr1.30301
1 Beacon DeFi(BCN) to XCD
$0.006183
1 Beacon DeFi(BCN) to XOF
Fr1.30301
1 Beacon DeFi(BCN) to XPF
Fr0.23587
1 Beacon DeFi(BCN) to BWP
P0.0308005
1 Beacon DeFi(BCN) to BZD
$0.0046029
1 Beacon DeFi(BCN) to CVE
$0.2191072
1 Beacon DeFi(BCN) to DJF
Fr0.40762
1 Beacon DeFi(BCN) to DOP
$0.1472928
1 Beacon DeFi(BCN) to DZD
د.ج0.299303
1 Beacon DeFi(BCN) to FJD
$0.0052212
1 Beacon DeFi(BCN) to GNF
Fr19.91155
1 Beacon DeFi(BCN) to GTQ
Q0.0175414
1 Beacon DeFi(BCN) to GYD
$0.4789764
1 Beacon DeFi(BCN) to ISK
kr0.29083

Beacon DeFi Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Beacon DeFi, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Beacon DeFi Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Beacon DeFi

How much is Beacon DeFi (BCN) worth today?
The live BCN price in USD is 0.00229 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current BCN to USD price?
The current price of BCN to USD is $ 0.00229. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Beacon DeFi?
The market cap for BCN is -- USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of BCN?
The circulating supply of BCN is -- USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of BCN?
BCN achieved an ATH price of -- USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of BCN?
BCN saw an ATL price of -- USD.
What is the trading volume of BCN?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for BCN is $ 139.95 USD.
Will BCN go higher this year?
BCN might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out BCN price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Beacon DeFi (BCN) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
11-05 17:18:00Industry Updates
Ethereum rebounds breaking through $3,300, 24-hour decline narrows to 8.98%
11-05 10:42:00On-chain Data
Over the past 24 hours, global liquidations exceeded $2 billion, with more than 470,000 traders liquidated
11-04 17:22:15Industry Updates
Crypto Fear and Greed Index Falls to 21, Market Enters "Extreme Fear"
11-04 15:40:43Industry Updates
Privacy sector tokens continue to rise, DASH up over 45% in 24h
11-04 13:21:37Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, liquidations across the market exceeded $1.2 billion, with more than 320,000 traders liquidated
11-04 05:28:00Industry Updates
Last week, digital asset investment products saw a net outflow of $360 million, with Bitcoin outflows reaching $946 million

$0.00229
