Beacon is the first fully non-custodial, cross-chain DeFi platform combining the safety of self-custody with the convenience of a centralised exchange. Built on a unified account abstraction smart contract, Beacon lets users manage assets and liquidity seamlessly across all chains even non-smart-contract networks like Bitcoin and ZCash. Autonomous agents optimise yield and capital protection, while $BCN powers gas abstraction, liquidity incentives, node operations, and governance.

