bitsCrunch Logo

bitsCrunch Price(BCUT)

bitsCrunch (BCUT) Live Price Chart

$0.01549
+1.24%1D
USD

BCUT Live Price Data & Information

bitsCrunch (BCUT) is currently trading at 0.01549 USD with a market cap of 8.52M USD. BCUT to USD price is updated in real-time.

bitsCrunch Key Market Performance:

$ 58.68K USD
24-hour trading volume
+1.24%
bitsCrunch 24-hour price change
550.01M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the BCUT to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate BCUT price information.

BCUT Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of bitsCrunch for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.0001897+1.24%
30 Days$ -0.0017-9.89%
60 Days$ -0.00527-25.39%
90 Days$ -0.01009-39.45%
bitsCrunch Price Change Today

Today, BCUT recorded a change of $ +0.0001897 (+1.24%), reflecting its latest market activity.

bitsCrunch 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.0017 (-9.89%), showing the token's short-term performance.

bitsCrunch 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, BCUT saw a change of $ -0.00527 (-25.39%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

bitsCrunch 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.01009 (-39.45%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

BCUT Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of bitsCrunch: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.01478
$ 0.01619
$ 0.15
-0.45%

+1.24%

-2.15%

BCUT Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 8.52M
$ 58.68K
550.01M
What is bitsCrunch (BCUT)

AI-enabled Data Analytics & Forensics Protocol.

bitsCrunch is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your bitsCrunch investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check BCUT staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about bitsCrunch on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your bitsCrunch buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

bitsCrunch Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as bitsCrunch, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of BCUT? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our bitsCrunch price prediction page.

bitsCrunch Price History

Tracing BCUT's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing BCUT's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our bitsCrunch price history page.

bitsCrunch (BCUT) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of bitsCrunch (BCUT) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about BCUT token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy bitsCrunch (BCUT)

Looking for how to buy bitsCrunch? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase bitsCrunch on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

BCUT to Local Currencies

1 BCUT to VND
407.61935
1 BCUT to AUD
A$0.0240095
1 BCUT to GBP
0.0116175
1 BCUT to EUR
0.0134763
1 BCUT to USD
$0.01549
1 BCUT to MYR
RM0.0659874
1 BCUT to TRY
0.6287391
1 BCUT to JPY
¥2.3235
1 BCUT to ARS
ARS$21.2482526
1 BCUT to RUB
1.2560841
1 BCUT to INR
1.3552201
1 BCUT to IDR
Rp253.9343856
1 BCUT to KRW
21.603903
1 BCUT to PHP
0.9012082
1 BCUT to EGP
￡E.0.7521944
1 BCUT to BRL
R$0.0865891
1 BCUT to CAD
C$0.0213762
1 BCUT to BDT
1.8925682
1 BCUT to NGN
23.7212311
1 BCUT to UAH
0.6457781
1 BCUT to VES
Bs1.90527
1 BCUT to CLP
$15.04079
1 BCUT to PKR
Rs4.3880072
1 BCUT to KZT
8.4229973
1 BCUT to THB
฿0.5076073
1 BCUT to TWD
NT$0.4634608
1 BCUT to AED
د.إ0.0568483
1 BCUT to CHF
Fr0.0125469
1 BCUT to HKD
HK$0.1215965
1 BCUT to MAD
.د.م0.140959
1 BCUT to MXN
$0.2916767
1 BCUT to PLN
0.0579326
1 BCUT to RON
лв0.0687756
1 BCUT to SEK
kr0.1511824
1 BCUT to BGN
лв0.0264879
1 BCUT to HUF
Ft5.4216549
1 BCUT to CZK
0.333035
1 BCUT to KWD
د.ك0.00473994
1 BCUT to ILS
0.0525111

bitsCrunch Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of bitsCrunch, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official bitsCrunch Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About bitsCrunch

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

