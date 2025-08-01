More About BDC

BILLION DOLLAR CAT Logo

BILLION DOLLAR CAT Price(BDC)

BILLION DOLLAR CAT (BDC) Live Price Chart

BDC Live Price Data & Information

BILLION DOLLAR CAT (BDC) is currently trading at 0.0134 USD with a market cap of 13.40M USD. BDC to USD price is updated in real-time.

BILLION DOLLAR CAT Key Market Performance:

$ 2.21K USD
24-hour trading volume
+4.06%
BILLION DOLLAR CAT 24-hour price change
1.00B USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the BDC to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate BDC price information.

BDC Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of BILLION DOLLAR CAT for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.00052281+4.06%
30 Days$ +0.0047+54.02%
60 Days$ -0.001694-11.23%
90 Days$ -0.002306-14.69%
BILLION DOLLAR CAT Price Change Today

Today, BDC recorded a change of $ +0.00052281 (+4.06%), reflecting its latest market activity.

BILLION DOLLAR CAT 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.0047 (+54.02%), showing the token's short-term performance.

BILLION DOLLAR CAT 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, BDC saw a change of $ -0.001694 (-11.23%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

BILLION DOLLAR CAT 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.002306 (-14.69%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

BDC Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of BILLION DOLLAR CAT: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

BDC Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

What is BILLION DOLLAR CAT (BDC)

BILLION DOLLAR CAT (BDC) is a cat memecoin on Bitcoin Runes.

BILLION DOLLAR CAT is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your BILLION DOLLAR CAT investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check BDC staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about BILLION DOLLAR CAT on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your BILLION DOLLAR CAT buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

BILLION DOLLAR CAT Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as BILLION DOLLAR CAT, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of BDC? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our BILLION DOLLAR CAT price prediction page.

BILLION DOLLAR CAT Price History

Tracing BDC's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing BDC's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our BILLION DOLLAR CAT price history page.

BILLION DOLLAR CAT (BDC) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of BILLION DOLLAR CAT (BDC) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about BDC token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy BILLION DOLLAR CAT (BDC)

Looking for how to buy BILLION DOLLAR CAT? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase BILLION DOLLAR CAT on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

BDC to Local Currencies

1 BDC to VND
352.621
1 BDC to AUD
A$0.02077
1 BDC to GBP
0.01005
1 BDC to EUR
0.011658
1 BDC to USD
$0.0134
1 BDC to MYR
RM0.057084
1 BDC to TRY
0.543906
1 BDC to JPY
¥2.01
1 BDC to ARS
ARS$18.381316
1 BDC to RUB
1.086606
1 BDC to INR
1.172366
1 BDC to IDR
Rp219.672096
1 BDC to KRW
18.68898
1 BDC to PHP
0.779612
1 BDC to EGP
￡E.0.650704
1 BDC to BRL
R$0.074906
1 BDC to CAD
C$0.018492
1 BDC to BDT
1.637212
1 BDC to NGN
20.520626
1 BDC to UAH
0.558646
1 BDC to VES
Bs1.6482
1 BDC to CLP
$13.0114
1 BDC to PKR
Rs3.795952
1 BDC to KZT
7.286518
1 BDC to THB
฿0.439118
1 BDC to TWD
NT$0.400928
1 BDC to AED
د.إ0.049178
1 BDC to CHF
Fr0.010854
1 BDC to HKD
HK$0.10519
1 BDC to MAD
.د.م0.12194
1 BDC to MXN
$0.252322
1 BDC to PLN
0.050116
1 BDC to RON
лв0.059496
1 BDC to SEK
kr0.130784
1 BDC to BGN
лв0.022914
1 BDC to HUF
Ft4.690134
1 BDC to CZK
0.2881
1 BDC to KWD
د.ك0.0041004
1 BDC to ILS
0.045426

BILLION DOLLAR CAT Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of BILLION DOLLAR CAT, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official BILLION DOLLAR CAT Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About BILLION DOLLAR CAT

Disclaimer

