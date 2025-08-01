More About BDX

BDX Price Info

BDX Whitepaper

BDX Official Website

BDX Tokenomics

BDX Price Forecast

BDX History

BDX Buying Guide

BDX-to-Fiat Currency Converter

BDX Spot

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Beldex Logo

Beldex Price(BDX)

Beldex (BDX) Live Price Chart

$0.07478
$0.07478$0.07478
-2.31%1D
USD

BDX Live Price Data & Information

Beldex (BDX) is currently trading at 0.07482 USD with a market cap of 534.78M USD. BDX to USD price is updated in real-time.

Beldex Key Market Performance:

$ 468.93K USD
24-hour trading volume
-2.31%
Beldex 24-hour price change
7.15B USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the BDX to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate BDX price information.

BDX Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Beldex for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0017683-2.31%
30 Days$ +0.01307+21.16%
60 Days$ +0.01106+17.34%
90 Days$ +0.009+13.67%
Beldex Price Change Today

Today, BDX recorded a change of $ -0.0017683 (-2.31%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Beldex 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.01307 (+21.16%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Beldex 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, BDX saw a change of $ +0.01106 (+17.34%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Beldex 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.009 (+13.67%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

BDX Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Beldex: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.07428
$ 0.07428$ 0.07428

$ 0.07884
$ 0.07884$ 0.07884

$ 0.18
$ 0.18$ 0.18

-0.09%

-2.31%

+0.82%

BDX Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 534.78M
$ 534.78M$ 534.78M

$ 468.93K
$ 468.93K$ 468.93K

7.15B
7.15B 7.15B

What is Beldex (BDX)

Beldex is a leading confidential dApp ecosystem consisting of decentralized and confidential applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex protocol, and the Beldex bridge. The Beldex project is committed to enhancing your confidentiality online.

Beldex is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Beldex investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check BDX staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Beldex on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Beldex buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Beldex Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Beldex, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of BDX? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Beldex price prediction page.

Beldex Price History

Tracing BDX's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing BDX's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Beldex price history page.

Beldex (BDX) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Beldex (BDX) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about BDX token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Beldex (BDX)

Looking for how to buy Beldex? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Beldex on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

BDX to Local Currencies

1 BDX to VND
1,968.8883
1 BDX to AUD
A$0.115971
1 BDX to GBP
0.056115
1 BDX to EUR
0.0650934
1 BDX to USD
$0.07482
1 BDX to MYR
RM0.3187332
1 BDX to TRY
3.0369438
1 BDX to JPY
¥11.223
1 BDX to ARS
ARS$102.6335868
1 BDX to RUB
6.0671538
1 BDX to INR
6.5460018
1 BDX to IDR
Rp1,226.5571808
1 BDX to KRW
104.351454
1 BDX to PHP
4.3530276
1 BDX to EGP
￡E.3.6332592
1 BDX to BRL
R$0.4182438
1 BDX to CAD
C$0.1032516
1 BDX to BDT
9.1415076
1 BDX to NGN
114.5785998
1 BDX to UAH
3.1192458
1 BDX to VES
Bs9.20286
1 BDX to CLP
$72.65022
1 BDX to PKR
Rs21.1950096
1 BDX to KZT
40.6848714
1 BDX to THB
฿2.4518514
1 BDX to TWD
NT$2.2386144
1 BDX to AED
د.إ0.2745894
1 BDX to CHF
Fr0.0606042
1 BDX to HKD
HK$0.587337
1 BDX to MAD
.د.م0.680862
1 BDX to MXN
$1.4088606
1 BDX to PLN
0.2798268
1 BDX to RON
лв0.3322008
1 BDX to SEK
kr0.7302432
1 BDX to BGN
лв0.1279422
1 BDX to HUF
Ft26.1877482
1 BDX to CZK
1.60863
1 BDX to KWD
د.ك0.02289492
1 BDX to ILS
0.2536398

Beldex Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Beldex, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Beldex Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Beldex

Hot News

Dropee Question of the Day Answer – August 1, 2025

Hello Dropee players! It’s that time again—time to flip open today’s mystery card and claim your daily win. Whether you’re climbing the leaderboard or chasing that perfect combo streak, we’ve got the correct answer right here to keep your game on point. Let’s dive in and unlock the Dropee Question of the Day for —your streak (and future token rewards) depend on it! Dropee Question of the Day – August 1, 2025 The correct answer for today’s Dropee question is: We’re updating. Make sure to answer before the next reset! One wrong move can break your combo and drop your

August 1, 2025

MEXC Launches ETH Launchpad for Ethereum’s 10th Anniversary: Users Share 100 ETH at Up to 90% Off

MEXC is launching an exclusive ETH Launchpad subscription event, offering ETH at discount rates of up to 90% off! Check it out now!

July 31, 2025

What is XRP? Complete Guide to Ripple’s Cryptocurrency and Prediction

This comprehensive guide explores everything you need to know about XRP cryptocurrency, from its revolutionary technology and real-world applications to investment considerations and future prospects. Whether you’re a crypto beginner or seasoned investor, you’ll discover how XRP’s unique approach to digital payments is reshaping the global financial landscape.

July 31, 2025
View More

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

Calculator

Amount

BDX
BDX
USD
USD

1 BDX = 0.07482 USD

Trade

BDXUSDT
$0.07482
$0.07482$0.07482
-2.18%

Join MEXC Today

-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee