Alliance DAO Co-Founder Warns of AI and Crypto Market Risks

Key Points: QwQiao warns of AI's impact on crypto market risk. AI stocks vs. crypto market at a crossroads. Stablecoins dominate growth strategy, says QwQiao. Alliance DAO co-founder QwQiao expressed concerns on Twitter regarding the crypto market's direction, emphasizing an AI-driven market cycle, on November 14, 2025, via social media. QwQiao's statements highlight the potential impact of AI stock fluctuations on crypto, noting capital rotations could influence future market dynamics and investor strategies. AI's Growing Dominance Over Crypto Markets QwQiao observed that despite favorable macroeconomic indicators such as Federal Reserve's quantitative easing and interest rate cuts, the crypto market is at a frustrating crossroads. He emphasized the AI sector's dominance, comparing NVIDIA's role in AI to Bitcoin in crypto. Capital rotation into AI stocks has resulted in declining funds in crypto. QwQiao warns that if the AI bubble bursts, market consequences could be severe, but a continued rise would prove bear predictions wrong. "Despite macro factors like Fed QE, TGA rebuild, and rate cuts pointing to a rally, intuitively everything has come to an end. Crypto is a self-fulfilling asset class, and the four-year cycle prophecy feels inevitable. The market is at a frustrating crossroads." – QwQiao, Co-Founder, Alliance DAO Market reactions have been mixed, with investors showing concern over QwQiao's binary analysis between AI and crypto assets. Communities on platforms like Twitter have engaged in discussions about whether AI's growth can support sustainable market recovery. Bitcoin and Regulatory Challenges Amid AI Boom Did you know? QwQiao's allusion to the binary scenario mirrors historical cycles where technological advancements significantly influenced market focus shifts, similar to the dot-com bubble. According to CoinMarketCap, Bitcoin (BTC) is trading at $99,197.64, with a market cap of 1,978,843,510,493.95 and trading volume at 104,325,083,920.41 with a 53.64% change.

15 Most Searched Altcoins in Recent Hours Have Been Revealed – Here's the List

Cryptocurrency tracking platform CoinGecko has shared the list of altcoins most searched by users in recent hours. The list highlights the projects and market trends that have attracted investor attention in recent hours. Here are the most searched cryptocurrencies and their current market values: Wayfinder (PROMPT) – $83.3 million Beldex (BDX) – $539.3 million Ethereum (ETH) – $581.1 billion Bio Protocol (BIO) – $489.4 million Solana (SOL) – $111.5 billion Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) – $2.1 billion Memecoin (MEME) – $211.4 million Sui (SUI) – $12.7 billion Bitcoin (BTC) – $2.27 trillion Altura (ALU) – $40.4 million Hyperliquid (HYPE) – $14.7 billion Aerodrome Finance (AERO) – $1.27 billion XRP (XRP) – $179.6 billion Chainlink (LINK) – $17.4 billion Pepe (PEPE) – $4.5 billion One of the most notable names on the list is Bio Protocol (BIO). BIO has surged by a significant 128.8% in the last week, putting it on investors' radar. Its current market capitalization is $489.4 million and its 24-hour trading volume is $827.7 million.

