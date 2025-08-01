What is Beam (BEAMX)

The $BEAM token serves as the native crypto asset for the Beam network, a gaming network empowered by the Merit Circle DAO. Beam is an ecosystem where gamers and developers come together to shape the future of the gaming industry. One of its core components is the Beam SDK, which is a flexible software development kit that enables game developers to choose between a variety of tools that can be used to fuel and structure their in-game blockchain elements.

Beam is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Beam investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Beam Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Beam, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of BEAMX? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Beam price prediction page.

Beam Price History

Tracing BEAMX's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing BEAMX's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Beam price history page.

Beam (BEAMX) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Beam (BEAMX) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about BEAMX token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Beam (BEAMX)

Looking for how to buy Beam? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Beam on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

BEAMX to Local Currencies

Beam Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Beam, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Beam What is the price of Beam (BEAMX) today? The live price of Beam (BEAMX) is 0.007137 USD . What is the market cap of Beam (BEAMX)? The current market cap of Beam is $ 353.04M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of BEAMX by its real-time market price of 0.007137 USD . What is the circulating supply of Beam (BEAMX)? The current circulating supply of Beam (BEAMX) is 49.47B USD . What was the highest price of Beam (BEAMX)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of Beam (BEAMX) is 0.0444 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Beam (BEAMX)? The 24-hour trading volume of Beam (BEAMX) is $ 1.07M USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

