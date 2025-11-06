ExchangeDEX+
The live Audiera price today is 0.1377 USD. Track real-time BEAT to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more.

$0.1377
+8.22%1D
USD
Audiera (BEAT) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-11-06 20:32:10 (UTC+8)

Audiera (BEAT) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.11946
24H Low
$ 0.14833
24H High

$ 0.11946
$ 0.14833
--
--
-0.95%

+8.22%

+175.40%

+175.40%

Audiera (BEAT) real-time price is $ 0.1377. Over the past 24 hours, BEAT traded between a low of $ 0.11946 and a high of $ 0.14833, showing active market volatility. BEAT's all-time high price is --, while its all-time low price is --.

In terms of short-term performance, BEAT has changed by -0.95% over the past hour, +8.22% over 24 hours, and +175.40% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Audiera (BEAT) Market Information

$ 117.28K
$ 155.82K
$ 137.70M
851.70K
1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000
0.08%

BSC

The current Market Cap of Audiera is $ 117.28K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 155.82K. The circulating supply of BEAT is 851.70K, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 137.70M.

Audiera (BEAT) Price History USD

Track the price changes of Audiera for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.0104592+8.22%
30 Days$ +0.0877+175.40%
60 Days$ +0.0877+175.40%
90 Days$ +0.0877+175.40%
Audiera Price Change Today

Today, BEAT recorded a change of $ +0.0104592 (+8.22%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Audiera 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.0877 (+175.40%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Audiera 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, BEAT saw a change of $ +0.0877 (+175.40%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Audiera 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.0877 (+175.40%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

What is Audiera (BEAT)

Audiera is the Web3 evolution of the iconic (Audition) music and dance game IP, which has over 600 million users globally. It integrates AI agents and blockchain to provide an immersive, creator-driven experience. Users can interact with AI idols, create music tracks, mint them as NFTs, and engage in a full-body gaming experience via the Smart Fit Mat. The ecosystem includes a mobile game, mini-dapp, and the AI-powered Creative Studio.

Audiera is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Audiera investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Audiera Price Prediction (USD)

Audiera (BEAT) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Audiera (BEAT) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about BEAT token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Audiera (BEAT)

Looking for how to buy Audiera? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Audiera on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

BEAT to Local Currencies

1 Audiera(BEAT) to VND
3,623.5755
1 Audiera(BEAT) to AUD
A$0.210681
1 Audiera(BEAT) to GBP
0.104652
1 Audiera(BEAT) to EUR
0.118422
1 Audiera(BEAT) to USD
$0.1377
1 Audiera(BEAT) to MYR
RM0.575586
1 Audiera(BEAT) to TRY
5.798547
1 Audiera(BEAT) to JPY
¥21.0681
1 Audiera(BEAT) to ARS
ARS$199.853649
1 Audiera(BEAT) to RUB
11.172978
1 Audiera(BEAT) to INR
12.202974
1 Audiera(BEAT) to IDR
Rp2,294.999082
1 Audiera(BEAT) to PHP
8.102268
1 Audiera(BEAT) to EGP
￡E.6.515964
1 Audiera(BEAT) to BRL
R$0.735318
1 Audiera(BEAT) to CAD
C$0.19278
1 Audiera(BEAT) to BDT
16.800777
1 Audiera(BEAT) to NGN
198.128268
1 Audiera(BEAT) to COP
$527.585157
1 Audiera(BEAT) to ZAR
R.2.390472
1 Audiera(BEAT) to UAH
5.791662
1 Audiera(BEAT) to TZS
T.Sh.338.3289
1 Audiera(BEAT) to VES
Bs30.7071
1 Audiera(BEAT) to CLP
$129.7134
1 Audiera(BEAT) to PKR
Rs38.919528
1 Audiera(BEAT) to KZT
72.434331
1 Audiera(BEAT) to THB
฿4.451841
1 Audiera(BEAT) to TWD
NT$4.253553
1 Audiera(BEAT) to AED
د.إ0.505359
1 Audiera(BEAT) to CHF
Fr0.11016
1 Audiera(BEAT) to HKD
HK$1.069929
1 Audiera(BEAT) to AMD
֏52.65648
1 Audiera(BEAT) to MAD
.د.م1.281987
1 Audiera(BEAT) to MXN
$2.558466
1 Audiera(BEAT) to SAR
ريال0.516375
1 Audiera(BEAT) to ETB
Br21.135573
1 Audiera(BEAT) to KES
KSh17.785332
1 Audiera(BEAT) to JOD
د.أ0.0976293
1 Audiera(BEAT) to PLN
0.508113
1 Audiera(BEAT) to RON
лв0.607257
1 Audiera(BEAT) to SEK
kr1.312281
1 Audiera(BEAT) to BGN
лв0.232713
1 Audiera(BEAT) to HUF
Ft46.191465
1 Audiera(BEAT) to CZK
2.909601
1 Audiera(BEAT) to KWD
د.ك0.0422739
1 Audiera(BEAT) to ILS
0.447525
1 Audiera(BEAT) to BOB
Bs0.95013
1 Audiera(BEAT) to AZN
0.23409
1 Audiera(BEAT) to TJS
SM1.269594
1 Audiera(BEAT) to GEL
0.373167
1 Audiera(BEAT) to AOA
Kz125.63748
1 Audiera(BEAT) to BHD
.د.ب0.0517752
1 Audiera(BEAT) to BMD
$0.1377
1 Audiera(BEAT) to DKK
kr0.892296
1 Audiera(BEAT) to HNL
L3.618756
1 Audiera(BEAT) to MUR
6.3342
1 Audiera(BEAT) to NAD
$2.391849
1 Audiera(BEAT) to NOK
kr1.399032
1 Audiera(BEAT) to NZD
$0.242352
1 Audiera(BEAT) to PAB
B/.0.1377
1 Audiera(BEAT) to PGK
K0.587979
1 Audiera(BEAT) to QAR
ر.ق0.501228
1 Audiera(BEAT) to RSD
дин.14.008221
1 Audiera(BEAT) to UZS
soʻm1,639.285452
1 Audiera(BEAT) to ALL
L11.548899
1 Audiera(BEAT) to ANG
ƒ0.246483
1 Audiera(BEAT) to AWG
ƒ0.24786
1 Audiera(BEAT) to BBD
$0.2754
1 Audiera(BEAT) to BAM
KM0.232713
1 Audiera(BEAT) to BIF
Fr406.0773
1 Audiera(BEAT) to BND
$0.17901
1 Audiera(BEAT) to BSD
$0.1377
1 Audiera(BEAT) to JMD
$22.080195
1 Audiera(BEAT) to KHR
553.011462
1 Audiera(BEAT) to KMF
Fr58.6602
1 Audiera(BEAT) to LAK
2,993.478201
1 Audiera(BEAT) to LKR
රු41.980599
1 Audiera(BEAT) to MDL
L2.356047
1 Audiera(BEAT) to MGA
Ar620.26965
1 Audiera(BEAT) to MOP
P1.1016
1 Audiera(BEAT) to MVR
2.12058
1 Audiera(BEAT) to MWK
MK238.64787
1 Audiera(BEAT) to MZN
MT8.805915
1 Audiera(BEAT) to NPR
रु19.51209
1 Audiera(BEAT) to PYG
976.5684
1 Audiera(BEAT) to RWF
Fr200.0781
1 Audiera(BEAT) to SBD
$1.131894
1 Audiera(BEAT) to SCR
1.891998
1 Audiera(BEAT) to SRD
$5.308335
1 Audiera(BEAT) to SVC
$1.203498
1 Audiera(BEAT) to SZL
L2.389095
1 Audiera(BEAT) to TMT
m0.48195
1 Audiera(BEAT) to TND
د.ت0.4074543
1 Audiera(BEAT) to TTD
$0.932229
1 Audiera(BEAT) to UGX
Sh481.3992
1 Audiera(BEAT) to XAF
Fr78.3513
1 Audiera(BEAT) to XCD
$0.37179
1 Audiera(BEAT) to XOF
Fr78.3513
1 Audiera(BEAT) to XPF
Fr14.1831
1 Audiera(BEAT) to BWP
P1.852065
1 Audiera(BEAT) to BZD
$0.276777
1 Audiera(BEAT) to CVE
$13.175136
1 Audiera(BEAT) to DJF
Fr24.5106
1 Audiera(BEAT) to DOP
$8.856864
1 Audiera(BEAT) to DZD
د.ج17.99739
1 Audiera(BEAT) to FJD
$0.313956
1 Audiera(BEAT) to GNF
Fr1,197.3015
1 Audiera(BEAT) to GTQ
Q1.054782
1 Audiera(BEAT) to GYD
$28.801332
1 Audiera(BEAT) to ISK
kr17.4879

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Audiera

How much is Audiera (BEAT) worth today?
The live BEAT price in USD is 0.1377 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current BEAT to USD price?
The current price of BEAT to USD is $ 0.1377. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Audiera?
The market cap for BEAT is $ 117.28K USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of BEAT?
The circulating supply of BEAT is 851.70K USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of BEAT?
BEAT achieved an ATH price of -- USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of BEAT?
BEAT saw an ATL price of -- USD.
What is the trading volume of BEAT?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for BEAT is $ 155.82K USD.
Will BEAT go higher this year?
BEAT might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out BEAT price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
