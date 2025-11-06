What is Audiera (BEAT)

Audiera is the Web3 evolution of the iconic (Audition) music and dance game IP, which has over 600 million users globally. It integrates AI agents and blockchain to provide an immersive, creator-driven experience. Users can interact with AI idols, create music tracks, mint them as NFTs, and engage in a full-body gaming experience via the Smart Fit Mat. The ecosystem includes a mobile game, mini-dapp, and the AI-powered Creative Studio.

Audiera (BEAT) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Audiera (BEAT) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about BEAT token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Audiera (BEAT)

Looking for how to buy Audiera? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Audiera on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Audiera How much is Audiera (BEAT) worth today? The live BEAT price in USD is 0.1377 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current BEAT to USD price? $ 0.1377 . Check out The current price of BEAT to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Audiera? The market cap for BEAT is $ 117.28K USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of BEAT? The circulating supply of BEAT is 851.70K USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of BEAT? BEAT achieved an ATH price of -- USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of BEAT? BEAT saw an ATL price of -- USD . What is the trading volume of BEAT? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for BEAT is $ 155.82K USD . Will BEAT go higher this year? BEAT might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out BEAT price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

Audiera (BEAT) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8) Type Information 11-05 17:18:00 Industry Updates Ethereum rebounds breaking through $3,300, 24-hour decline narrows to 8.98% 11-05 10:42:00 On-chain Data Over the past 24 hours, global liquidations exceeded $2 billion, with more than 470,000 traders liquidated 11-04 17:22:15 Industry Updates Crypto Fear and Greed Index Falls to 21, Market Enters "Extreme Fear" 11-04 15:40:43 Industry Updates Privacy sector tokens continue to rise, DASH up over 45% in 24h 11-04 13:21:37 Industry Updates Over the past 24 hours, liquidations across the market exceeded $1.2 billion, with more than 320,000 traders liquidated 11-04 05:28:00 Industry Updates Last week, digital asset investment products saw a net outflow of $360 million, with Bitcoin outflows reaching $946 million

