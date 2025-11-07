Audiera is the Web3 evolution of the iconic (Audition) music and dance game IP, which has over 600 million users globally. It integrates AI agents and blockchain to provide an immersive, creator-driven experience. Users can interact with AI idols, create music tracks, mint them as NFTs, and engage in a full-body gaming experience via the Smart Fit Mat. The ecosystem includes a mobile game, mini-dapp, and the AI-powered Creative Studio.

