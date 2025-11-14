8 Brewery Memberships With The Most Exclusive Beers

The post 8 Brewery Memberships With The Most Exclusive Beers appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A handful of breweries only sell their beers through membership. Other breweries sell their beer through conventional channels, but reserve their best beers for their members. These brewery memberships are often expensive and exclusive, so breweries put their best beer forward for their loyal members. For those who want the best, membership has its privileges. Here are eight brewery memberships worth buying. Horus Aged Ales Sky God And Crowned Eagle The beers of Horus Aged Ales are only available by membership, with no sales through conventional channels. Courtesy of Horus Aged Ales Despite—or perhaps because of—having one of the best reputations among those in the know, the only way to buy beer from Horus Aged Ales is to have one of their two memberships. The Horus Sky God membership provides members with the brewery’s legendary barrel-aged stouts and barleywines, while the Horus Crowned Eagle membership focuses on experimental beers. Membership in the clubs costs $600 and $400, respectively. Membership in these exclusive clubs is limited to 600 people and is highly sought. For this reason, a random draw via Oznr—a craft beverage app—is made each May from a list of people who have expressed interest. Membership in either club includes 12 bottles of beer and the opportunity to buy more, with the most limited releases being allocated to the more expensive Sky God membership first. All beers must be picked up from the brewery’s warehouse in Oceanside, California. Firestone Walker Brewmaster’s Collective Firestone Walker’s Brewmaster’s Collective offers the California brewery’s rarest beers. Courtesy of Firestone Walker Brewing Company Firestone Walker Brewing of Paso Robles, California has earned a reputation for category-defying beer for 30 years. But the most leading edge of their beers are reserved for the 1,250 members of their Brewmaster’s Collective. For $399, members receive four seasonal collections,…