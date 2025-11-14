Privacy Coins Are Not Radical; Surveillance Money Is

Opinion by: Carter Feldman, CEO of Psy For thousands of years, money changed hands in private. A bronze coin passed from merchant to customer, leaving no record of the transaction. No government official knew what you bought or from whom. No bank tracked your spending habits. This wasn't a bug in the system — it was how money worked. Even as banking systems developed, privacy remained the default. When you paid for a beer with a banknote issued by an institution like the Bank of England, there was no compulsion for the tavern to perform real ID verification or Know Your Customer (KYC). When paper money appeared in medieval China and later in early modern Europe, it functioned as an anonymous, transferable bearer instrument. Ownership changed through physical exchange, not personal identification. For centuries, governments didn't know what you spent or where, and the state had to rely on audits, witnesses and confessions. All of this changed relatively recently and within living memory. Credit cards in the mid-20th century started consolidating spending into neat, searchable records. Laws beginning in the 1970s required banks to verify customer identities and report suspicious transactions. International networks standardized transaction messaging across borders. Each step seemed reasonable in isolation: fraud prevention, Anti-Money Laundering and law enforcement. Collectively, however, they built the infrastructure for completely unprecedented financial surveillance. The 70-year experiment The internet accelerated everything. Online bank accounts, digital cards and mobile payments capture not just what you buy, but also when, where and from which device. Payment platforms incorporate identity verification and behavioral analytics from the start. They score your risk profile in real time. Convenience was the hook, and surveillance came baked in. Now, central banks are moving closer to the source. Central bank digital currencies under development in China, Europe and America would…