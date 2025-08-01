More About BEL

Bella Logo

Bella Price(BEL)

Bella (BEL) Live Price Chart

BEL Live Price Data & Information

Bella (BEL) is currently trading at 0.2655 USD with a market cap of 21.24M USD. BEL to USD price is updated in real-time.

Bella Key Market Performance:

$ 1.42M USD
24-hour trading volume
-1.85%
Bella 24-hour price change
80.00M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the BEL to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.

BEL Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Bella for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.004999-1.84%
30 Days$ +0.0191+7.75%
60 Days$ -0.0204-7.14%
90 Days$ -0.1223-31.54%
Bella Price Change Today

Today, BEL recorded a change of $ -0.004999 (-1.84%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Bella 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.0191 (+7.75%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Bella 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, BEL saw a change of $ -0.0204 (-7.14%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Bella 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.1223 (-31.54%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

BEL Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Bella: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

BEL Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 21.24M
$ 21.24M$ 21.24M

$ 1.42M
$ 1.42M$ 1.42M

80.00M
80.00M 80.00M

What is Bella (BEL)

Bella Protocol is an aggregated user interface for existing Decentralized Finance (DeFi) protocols. Built by the ARPA project team, Bella Protocol aims to simplify the user experience of existing DeFi protocols, and to allow users to deploy their assets and earn yield with ease.

Bella Protocol is an aggregated user interface for existing Decentralized Finance (DeFi) protocols. Built by the ARPA project team, Bella Protocol aims to simplify the user experience of existing DeFi protocols, and to allow users to deploy their assets and earn yield with ease.

Bella is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform.

Additionally, you can:
- Check BEL staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Bella on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Bella buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Bella Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Bella, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of BEL? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Bella price prediction page.

Bella Price History

Tracing BEL's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing BEL's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Bella price history page.

Bella (BEL) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Bella (BEL) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about BEL token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Bella (BEL)

Looking for how to buy Bella? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Bella on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

Bella Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Bella, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Bella Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Bella

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

