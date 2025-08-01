What is Bella (BEL)

Bella Protocol is an aggregated user interface for existing Decentralized Finance (DeFi) protocols. Built by the ARPA project team, Bella Protocol aims to simplify the user experience of existing DeFi protocols, and to allow users to deploy their assets and earn yield with ease.

Bella is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Bella investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check BEL staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about Bella on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Bella buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Bella Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Bella, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of BEL? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Bella price prediction page.

Bella Price History

Tracing BEL's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing BEL's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Bella price history page.

Bella (BEL) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Bella (BEL) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about BEL token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Bella (BEL)

Looking for how to buy Bella? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Bella on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

BEL to Local Currencies

1 BEL to VND ₫ 6,986.6325 1 BEL to AUD A$ 0.411525 1 BEL to GBP ￡ 0.199125 1 BEL to EUR € 0.230985 1 BEL to USD $ 0.2655 1 BEL to MYR RM 1.13103 1 BEL to TRY ₺ 10.797885 1 BEL to JPY ¥ 39.825 1 BEL to ARS ARS$ 364.19697 1 BEL to RUB ₽ 21.53205 1 BEL to INR ₹ 23.22594 1 BEL to IDR Rp 4,352.45832 1 BEL to KRW ₩ 369.775125 1 BEL to PHP ₱ 15.44148 1 BEL to EGP ￡E. 12.895335 1 BEL to BRL R$ 1.4868 1 BEL to CAD C$ 0.36639 1 BEL to BDT ৳ 32.43879 1 BEL to NGN ₦ 406.584045 1 BEL to UAH ₴ 11.068695 1 BEL to VES Bs 32.6565 1 BEL to CLP $ 257.535 1 BEL to PKR Rs 75.27456 1 BEL to KZT ₸ 144.370935 1 BEL to THB ฿ 8.69247 1 BEL to TWD NT$ 7.941105 1 BEL to AED د.إ 0.974385 1 BEL to CHF Fr 0.215055 1 BEL to HKD HK$ 2.08152 1 BEL to MAD .د.م 2.42136 1 BEL to MXN $ 5.00733 1 BEL to PLN zł 0.99297 1 BEL to RON лв 1.17882 1 BEL to SEK kr 2.599245 1 BEL to BGN лв 0.454005 1 BEL to HUF Ft 93.02589 1 BEL to CZK Kč 5.716215 1 BEL to KWD د.ك 0.081243 1 BEL to ILS ₪ 0.900045

Bella Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Bella, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Bella What is the price of Bella (BEL) today? The live price of Bella (BEL) is 0.2655 USD . What is the market cap of Bella (BEL)? The current market cap of Bella is $ 21.24M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of BEL by its real-time market price of 0.2655 USD . What is the circulating supply of Bella (BEL)? The current circulating supply of Bella (BEL) is 80.00M USD . What was the highest price of Bella (BEL)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of Bella (BEL) is 10.3076 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Bella (BEL)? The 24-hour trading volume of Bella (BEL) is $ 1.42M USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

Dropee Question of the Day Answer – August 1, 2025 Hello Dropee players! It’s that time again—time to flip open today’s mystery card and claim your daily win. Whether you’re climbing the leaderboard or chasing that perfect combo streak, we’ve got the correct answer right here to keep your game on point. Let’s dive in and unlock the Dropee Question of the Day for —your streak (and future token rewards) depend on it! Dropee Question of the Day – August 1, 2025 The correct answer for today’s Dropee question is: We’re updating. Make sure to answer before the next reset! One wrong move can break your combo and drop your

MEXC Launches ETH Launchpad for Ethereum’s 10th Anniversary: Users Share 100 ETH at Up to 90% Off MEXC is launching an exclusive ETH Launchpad subscription event, offering ETH at discount rates of up to 90% off! Check it out now!