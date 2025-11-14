The Wild West World Of Supplements—What Consumers Should Know

Supplements have never looked more seductive. Instagram and TikTok Shop feeds are overflowing with capsules and powders promising glowing skin, deeper sleep, balanced hormones, sharper focus—and sometimes all of the above. What was once the domain of naturopaths and dedicated fitness enthusiasts has become a $177 billion global industry projected to nearly double by 2030, according to Grand View Research. And we're consuming them at unprecedented rates. In 2023, the Council for Responsible Nutrition Consumer Survey found that approximately 74% of U.S. adults say they use dietary supplements, with 55% qualifying as regular users—and 92% of those users believe supplements are essential to maintaining their health. As I inch deeper into perimenopause, I've felt the impulse to fill the gaps—energy, sleep, mood, and focus. But the deeper I looked into the supplement space, the more it felt like a well-intentioned but largely buyer-beware ecosystem. I'm not anti-supplement. But like many women entering a new hormonal era, I'm asking harder questions: What am I putting into my body? Does it work? Is it safe? And who is looking out for consumer safety? What Exactly Are Supplements? Under U.S. law, supplements are defined as products meant to "supplement" the diet—a broad category that ranges from multivitamins and minerals to protein powders, botanical extracts, probiotics, hormone-support blends, adaptogens, and longevity compounds. These fall into several core categories—nutritional, botanical, performance, and condition-specific—each with its own promise and pitfalls. "Supplements can absolutely play a supportive role—especially when they correct what's missing, like vitamin D or magnesium. But they must not be mistaken for primary medical treatment. Used with intention, and in coordination with a clinician, they can be beneficial," Vanessa Coppola, DNP, FNP-BC, MSCP, licensed nurse practitioner and board-certified menopause practitioner, explains to me over email. In other words: supplements can help—but they're not magic…