The table above displays real-time Believe to United States Dollar (BELIEVE to USD) conversions across a range of values, from 1 BELIEVE to 10,000 BELIEVE. It provides a quick reference for commonly checked BELIEVE amounts using the latest USD market rates. This is useful for estimating values from small transactions to large holdings. If you are looking for custom BELIEVE to USD amounts, please use the tool converter above.

Bitfarms said it plans to shift its Bitcoin mining sites over the next two years and convert them to power AI, starting with its major site in Washington. Bitfarms’ stock has plunged after the company announced it would be shuttering its Bitcoin mining operations over the next two years and converting them to artificial intelligence and high-compute data centers.The company said on Thursday that its 18-megawatt Bitcoin (BTC) mining site in the US state of Washington will be the first to be fully converted to support AI and high-performance computing, with completion expected in December 2026.“Despite being less than 1% of our total developable portfolio, we believe that the conversion of just our Washington site to GPU-as-a-Service could potentially produce more net operating income than we have ever generated with Bitcoin mining,” said Bitfarms CEO Ben Gagnon.Read more

The post Bitfarms to Cease Bitcoin Mining, Convert to AI Centers appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Bitfarms halts Bitcoin mining amid strategy revamp, affecting stock price. Facilities planned for AI conversion over three years. Stock price drop reflects investor uncertainty on new direction. Bitfarms announced its plan to cease Bitcoin mining by 2027, converting its 18-megawatt site in Washington State into AI and high-performance data centers starting by December 2026. This strategic pivot highlights the shift from Bitcoin mining due to economic pressures, impacting Bitfarms’ stock, signaling a broader trend in the mining sector. Bitcoin Market Data and Industry Expert Analyses The shift is expected to have substantial financial implications. Bitfarms has secured a $128 million agreement for IT equipment and infrastructure at the Washington site. The company has further liquidity sources close to $1 billion. Investor sentiment, however, has been hesitant, as seen by a 10-15% drop in Bitfarms’ stock price post-announcement. Key industry figures are yet to remark on this decision publicly. CEO Ben Gagnon has emphasized the potential for higher margin returns from AI infrastructure. Community concerns primarily revolve around the procedural costs and readiness to pivot business models. Current reactions highlight initial investor trepidation and skepticism. “Despite being less than 1% of our total developable portfolio, we believe the conversion of just our Washington site to GPU-as-a-Service could potentially produce more net operating income than we have ever generated with Bitcoin mining,” said Ben Gagnon, Chief Executive Officer of Bitfarms. Market Data Overview Did you know? In the past, Bitcoin miners such as Cipher Mining and Terawulf have also shifted towards diversified operations by investing in data center developments amidst mining profitability challenges. Bitcoin’s current price stands at $99,393.60, with a market cap of approximately $1.98 trillion according to CoinMarketCap. Over the last 90 days, Bitcoin has experienced a decline of 15.53%. The 24-hour trading volume is recorded at $104.59…

The post The Wild West World Of Supplements—What Consumers Should Know appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Supplements have never looked more seductive. Instagram and TikTok Shop feeds are overflowing with capsules and powders promising glowing skin, deeper sleep, balanced hormones, sharper focus—and sometimes all of the above. What was once the domain of naturopaths and dedicated fitness enthusiasts has become a $177 billion global industry projected to nearly double by 2030, according to Grand View Research. And we’re consuming them at unprecedented rates. In 2023, the Council for Responsible Nutrition Consumer Survey found that approximately 74% of U.S. adults say they use dietary supplements, with 55% qualifying as regular users—and 92% of those users believe supplements are essential to maintaining their health. As I inch deeper into perimenopause, I’ve felt the impulse to fill the gaps—energy, sleep, mood, and focus. But the deeper I looked into the supplement space, the more it felt like a well-intentioned but largely buyer-beware ecosystem. I’m not anti-supplement. But like many women entering a new hormonal era, I’m asking harder questions: What am I putting into my body? Does it work? Is it safe? And who is looking out for consumer safety? What Exactly Are Supplements? Under U.S. law, supplements are defined as products meant to “supplement” the diet—a broad category that ranges from multivitamins and minerals to protein powders, botanical extracts, probiotics, hormone-support blends, adaptogens, and longevity compounds. These fall into several core categories—nutritional, botanical, performance, and condition-specific—each with its own promise and pitfalls. “Supplements can absolutely play a supportive role—especially when they correct what’s missing, like vitamin D or magnesium. But they must not be mistaken for primary medical treatment. Used with intention, and in coordination with a clinician, they can be beneficial,” Vanessa Coppola, DNP, FNP-BC, MSCP, licensed nurse practitioner and board-certified menopause practitioner, explains to me over email. In other words: supplements can help—but they’re not magic…

The post $IPO Is on Fire – Can It Beat HYPER, ALPE and Ozak AI in Presale Performance? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto Presales See how $IPO compares with HYPER, ALPE and Ozak AI in the race for the best crypto presale 2025 and why analysts believe it can outperform. Every presale season has its standouts. In 2025, HYPER, ALPE and Ozak AI have been grabbing attention with big numbers and bold claims. But another name quietly rising like a star is IPO Genie ($IPO). This article takes a clear look at how $IPO compares to its rivals and whether it can beat them in presale performance. We’ll outline what makes a winner, summarize each contender, and reveal the numbers behind IPO Genie’s growing momentum. You’ll also see why many investors are joining early not just for the token gains but for the $50 K airdrop pool shared among 40 participants.If you’re watching the best crypto presale 2025 line-up and deciding where to look next, this comparison shows why $IPO could easily be the smartest pick in the room. AI Presales Lead 2025’s Hottest Trend AI and data-driven tokens are seeing mass retail participation. Low entry thresholds invite diverse global investors. Strong utility and staking options keep communities active. Transparent team and audited contracts build long-term trust. The Current Leaders HYPER, ALPE and Ozak AI Each project has its own appeal and traction on the charts. HYPER: Presale price ≈ $0.013255; raised ≈ $26 M+; whale buys near $226 K. ALPE: Raised ≈ $120 K+ at $0.005 per token; community-driven meme theme. Ozak AI: Raised ≈ $4 M+ at $0.012; AI focus with solid tech backing. These numbers prove momentum, but they also set the stage for competition where utility and structure begin to matter more than hype. Where IPO Genie ($IPO) Shines Brighter IPO Genie is designed for real utility and institutional-grade access, not just speculation. Deal Access: Token holders can…

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.