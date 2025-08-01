What is Bellscoin (BELLS)

Bellscoin is a Proof of Work blockchain created by BillyM2K, the founder of Dogecoin. It was made eight days before Dogecoin in December 2013. Following Dogecoin’s rapid rise to becoming the world's #1 memecoin, interest in Bellscoin declined, and the chain stopped being mined shortly after launch. Over the years, various blockchain enthusiasts attempted to restart Bellscoin, but it wasn’t until late 2023 that a relaunch was successful.

Bellscoin Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Bellscoin, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of BELLS? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Bellscoin price prediction page.

Bellscoin Price History

Tracing BELLS's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing BELLS's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Bellscoin price history page.

Bellscoin (BELLS) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Bellscoin (BELLS) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about BELLS token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Bellscoin (BELLS)

BELLS to Local Currencies

1 BELLS to VND ₫ 5,052.48 1 BELLS to AUD A$ 0.2976 1 BELLS to GBP ￡ 0.144 1 BELLS to EUR € 0.16704 1 BELLS to USD $ 0.192 1 BELLS to MYR RM 0.81792 1 BELLS to TRY ₺ 7.79328 1 BELLS to JPY ¥ 28.8 1 BELLS to ARS ARS$ 263.37408 1 BELLS to RUB ₽ 15.56928 1 BELLS to INR ₹ 16.79808 1 BELLS to IDR Rp 3,147.54048 1 BELLS to KRW ₩ 267.7824 1 BELLS to PHP ₱ 11.17056 1 BELLS to EGP ￡E. 9.32352 1 BELLS to BRL R$ 1.07328 1 BELLS to CAD C$ 0.26496 1 BELLS to BDT ৳ 23.45856 1 BELLS to NGN ₦ 294.02688 1 BELLS to UAH ₴ 8.00448 1 BELLS to VES Bs 23.616 1 BELLS to CLP $ 186.432 1 BELLS to PKR Rs 54.38976 1 BELLS to KZT ₸ 104.40384 1 BELLS to THB ฿ 6.29184 1 BELLS to TWD NT$ 5.74464 1 BELLS to AED د.إ 0.70464 1 BELLS to CHF Fr 0.15552 1 BELLS to HKD HK$ 1.5072 1 BELLS to MAD .د.م 1.7472 1 BELLS to MXN $ 3.61536 1 BELLS to PLN zł 0.71808 1 BELLS to RON лв 0.85248 1 BELLS to SEK kr 1.87392 1 BELLS to BGN лв 0.32832 1 BELLS to HUF Ft 67.20192 1 BELLS to CZK Kč 4.128 1 BELLS to KWD د.ك 0.058752 1 BELLS to ILS ₪ 0.65088

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Bellscoin What is the price of Bellscoin (BELLS) today? The live price of Bellscoin (BELLS) is 0.192 USD . What is the market cap of Bellscoin (BELLS)? The current market cap of Bellscoin is $ 11.69M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of BELLS by its real-time market price of 0.192 USD . What is the circulating supply of Bellscoin (BELLS)? The current circulating supply of Bellscoin (BELLS) is 60.90M USD . What was the highest price of Bellscoin (BELLS)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of Bellscoin (BELLS) is 1.95 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Bellscoin (BELLS)? The 24-hour trading volume of Bellscoin (BELLS) is $ 11.14K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

