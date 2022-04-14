Bellscoin (BELLS) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Bellscoin (BELLS), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Bellscoin (BELLS) Information Bellscoin is a Proof of Work blockchain created by BillyM2K, the founder of Dogecoin. It was made eight days before Dogecoin in December 2013. Following Dogecoin’s rapid rise to becoming the world's #1 memecoin, interest in Bellscoin declined, and the chain stopped being mined shortly after launch. Over the years, various blockchain enthusiasts attempted to restart Bellscoin, but it wasn’t until late 2023 that a relaunch was successful. Official Website: https://bellscoin.com/ Whitepaper: https://bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=349695.0 Block Explorer: https://nintondo.io/explorer Buy BELLS Now!

Bellscoin (BELLS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Bellscoin (BELLS), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 10.90M $ 10.90M $ 10.90M Total Supply: -- -- -- Circulating Supply: $ 60.90M $ 60.90M $ 60.90M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- -- -- All-Time High: $ 1.95 $ 1.95 $ 1.95 All-Time Low: $ 0.14119229337033853 $ 0.14119229337033853 $ 0.14119229337033853 Current Price: $ 0.179 $ 0.179 $ 0.179 Learn more about Bellscoin (BELLS) price

Bellscoin (BELLS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Bellscoin (BELLS) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of BELLS tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many BELLS tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand BELLS's tokenomics, explore BELLS token's live price!

How to Buy BELLS Interested in adding Bellscoin (BELLS) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy BELLS, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy BELLS on MEXC now!

Bellscoin (BELLS) Price History Analyzing the price history of BELLS helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore BELLS Price History now!

BELLS Price Prediction Want to know where BELLS might be heading? Our BELLS price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See BELLS token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!