What is BERA (BERA)

Berachain is a high-performance EVM-Identical Layer 1 blockchain utilizing Proof-of-Liquidity (PoL), and built on top of the modular EVM-focused consensus client framework BeaconKit.

BERA is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your BERA investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check BERA staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about BERA on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your BERA buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

BERA Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as BERA, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of BERA? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our BERA price prediction page.

BERA Price History

Tracing BERA's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing BERA's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our BERA price history page.

BERA (BERA) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of BERA (BERA) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about BERA token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy BERA (BERA)

Looking for how to buy BERA? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase BERA on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

BERA to Local Currencies

1 BERA to VND ₫ 51,366.88 1 BERA to AUD A$ 3.0256 1 BERA to GBP ￡ 1.464 1 BERA to EUR € 1.69824 1 BERA to USD $ 1.952 1 BERA to MYR RM 8.31552 1 BERA to TRY ₺ 79.23168 1 BERA to JPY ¥ 292.8 1 BERA to ARS ARS$ 2,677.63648 1 BERA to RUB ₽ 158.28768 1 BERA to INR ₹ 170.78048 1 BERA to IDR Rp 31,999.99488 1 BERA to KRW ₩ 2,722.4544 1 BERA to PHP ₱ 113.56736 1 BERA to EGP ￡E. 94.78912 1 BERA to BRL R$ 10.91168 1 BERA to CAD C$ 2.69376 1 BERA to BDT ৳ 238.49536 1 BERA to NGN ₦ 2,989.27328 1 BERA to UAH ₴ 81.37888 1 BERA to VES Bs 240.096 1 BERA to CLP $ 1,895.392 1 BERA to PKR Rs 552.96256 1 BERA to KZT ₸ 1,061.43904 1 BERA to THB ฿ 63.96704 1 BERA to TWD NT$ 58.40384 1 BERA to AED د.إ 7.16384 1 BERA to CHF Fr 1.58112 1 BERA to HKD HK$ 15.3232 1 BERA to MAD .د.م 17.7632 1 BERA to MXN $ 36.75616 1 BERA to PLN zł 7.30048 1 BERA to RON лв 8.66688 1 BERA to SEK kr 19.05152 1 BERA to BGN лв 3.33792 1 BERA to HUF Ft 683.21952 1 BERA to CZK Kč 41.968 1 BERA to KWD د.ك 0.597312 1 BERA to ILS ₪ 6.61728

BERA Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of BERA, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About BERA What is the price of BERA (BERA) today? The live price of BERA (BERA) is 1.952 USD . What is the market cap of BERA (BERA)? The current market cap of BERA is $ 238.28M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of BERA by its real-time market price of 1.952 USD . What is the circulating supply of BERA (BERA)? The current circulating supply of BERA (BERA) is 122.07M USD . What was the highest price of BERA (BERA)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of BERA (BERA) is 20 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of BERA (BERA)? The 24-hour trading volume of BERA (BERA) is $ 2.32M USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

Dropee Question of the Day Answer – August 1, 2025 Hello Dropee players! It’s that time again—time to flip open today’s mystery card and claim your daily win. Whether you’re climbing the leaderboard or chasing that perfect combo streak, we’ve got the correct answer right here to keep your game on point. Let’s dive in and unlock the Dropee Question of the Day for —your streak (and future token rewards) depend on it! Dropee Question of the Day – August 1, 2025 The correct answer for today’s Dropee question is: We’re updating. Make sure to answer before the next reset! One wrong move can break your combo and drop your

MEXC Launches ETH Launchpad for Ethereum’s 10th Anniversary: Users Share 100 ETH at Up to 90% Off MEXC is launching an exclusive ETH Launchpad subscription event, offering ETH at discount rates of up to 90% off! Check it out now!