BERA (BERA) Live Price Chart

$1.954
$1.954$1.954
-1.06%1D
USD

BERA Live Price Data & Information

BERA (BERA) is currently trading at 1.952 USD with a market cap of 238.28M USD. BERA to USD price is updated in real-time.

BERA Key Market Performance:

$ 2.32M USD
24-hour trading volume
-1.06%
BERA 24-hour price change
122.07M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the BERA to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.

BERA Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of BERA for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.02093-1.06%
30 Days$ +0.319+19.53%
60 Days$ -0.553-22.08%
90 Days$ -1.424-42.19%
BERA Price Change Today

Today, BERA recorded a change of $ -0.02093 (-1.06%), reflecting its latest market activity.

BERA 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.319 (+19.53%), showing the token's short-term performance.

BERA 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, BERA saw a change of $ -0.553 (-22.08%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

BERA 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -1.424 (-42.19%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

BERA Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of BERA: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 1.942
$ 1.942$ 1.942

$ 2.065
$ 2.065$ 2.065

$ 20
$ 20$ 20

-0.87%

-1.06%

-11.72%

BERA Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 238.28M
$ 238.28M$ 238.28M

$ 2.32M
$ 2.32M$ 2.32M

122.07M
122.07M 122.07M

What is BERA (BERA)

Berachain is a high-performance EVM-Identical Layer 1 blockchain utilizing Proof-of-Liquidity (PoL), and built on top of the modular EVM-focused consensus client framework BeaconKit.

Berachain is a high-performance EVM-Identical Layer 1 blockchain utilizing Proof-of-Liquidity (PoL), and built on top of the modular EVM-focused consensus client framework BeaconKit.

BERA is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform.

Additionally, you can:
- Check BERA staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about BERA on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your BERA buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

BERA Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as BERA, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of BERA? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050?

BERA Price History

Tracing BERA's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing BERA's potential future trajectory.

BERA (BERA) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of BERA (BERA) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy.

How to buy BERA (BERA)

Looking for how to buy BERA? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase BERA on MEXC.

BERA to Local Currencies

1 BERA to VND
51,366.88
1 BERA to AUD
A$3.0256
1 BERA to GBP
1.464
1 BERA to EUR
1.69824
1 BERA to USD
$1.952
1 BERA to MYR
RM8.31552
1 BERA to TRY
79.23168
1 BERA to JPY
¥292.8
1 BERA to ARS
ARS$2,677.63648
1 BERA to RUB
158.28768
1 BERA to INR
170.78048
1 BERA to IDR
Rp31,999.99488
1 BERA to KRW
2,722.4544
1 BERA to PHP
113.56736
1 BERA to EGP
￡E.94.78912
1 BERA to BRL
R$10.91168
1 BERA to CAD
C$2.69376
1 BERA to BDT
238.49536
1 BERA to NGN
2,989.27328
1 BERA to UAH
81.37888
1 BERA to VES
Bs240.096
1 BERA to CLP
$1,895.392
1 BERA to PKR
Rs552.96256
1 BERA to KZT
1,061.43904
1 BERA to THB
฿63.96704
1 BERA to TWD
NT$58.40384
1 BERA to AED
د.إ7.16384
1 BERA to CHF
Fr1.58112
1 BERA to HKD
HK$15.3232
1 BERA to MAD
.د.م17.7632
1 BERA to MXN
$36.75616
1 BERA to PLN
7.30048
1 BERA to RON
лв8.66688
1 BERA to SEK
kr19.05152
1 BERA to BGN
лв3.33792
1 BERA to HUF
Ft683.21952
1 BERA to CZK
41.968
1 BERA to KWD
د.ك0.597312
1 BERA to ILS
6.61728

BERA Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of BERA, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official BERA Website

People Also Ask: Other Questions About BERA

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

