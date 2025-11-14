PANews reported on November 3 that Berachain posted on its X platform: "Berachain validators have taken coordinated action to voluntarily suspend the Berachain network so that the core team can implement an emergency hard fork to address the vulnerability attack related to Balancer V2 on BEX. This suspension was proactive, and the network will resume operation soon after all affected funds have been recovered." In addition, Smokey the Bera, an anonymous co-founder of Berachain, stated: "The Bera validator team has proactively suspended chain operations to prevent the Balancer vulnerability attack affecting BEX (mainly the USDe three pools) from spreading further. We have requested the Ethena team to disable cross-chain bridge functionality for transferring assets out of the Bera chain; we have instructed lending markets to disable/suspend USDe deposit operations; we have suspended HONEY minting/redemption operations; and we have communicated with centralized exchanges (CEXs) and other institutions to ensure that relevant addresses are blacklisted. The goal is to recover funds as quickly as possible and ensure the safety of funds for all liquidity providers (LPs). Once the team is ready, it will release the binary to relevant validators and service providers (because this liquidity pool contains non-native assets, unlike simply modifying the Bera chain balance, some slot reconstruction work is required)." According to previous reports, as monitored by PyDun, Balancer and its forked projects have suffered total losses of over $128 million across multiple blockchains.

PANews reported on November 3 that the Berachain Foundation stated: "The background is that this vulnerability attack mainly affected the Ethena/Honey pools through a relatively complex smart contract transaction. Given that the affected assets are not native assets (not just BERA), a rollback operation cannot be achieved simply by a hard fork. Therefore, network operation needs to be suspended until a comprehensive solution is finalized." Previously, it was reported that Berachain had proactively suspended chain operations to implement an emergency hard fork in response to vulnerability attacks related to Balancer V2.

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.