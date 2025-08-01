More About BFTOKEN

BOSS FIGHTERS Logo

BOSS FIGHTERS Price(BFTOKEN)

BOSS FIGHTERS (BFTOKEN) Live Price Chart

BFTOKEN Live Price Data & Information

BOSS FIGHTERS (BFTOKEN) is currently trading at 0.000703 USD with a market cap of 68.79K USD.

BOSS FIGHTERS Key Market Performance:

$ 55.95K USD
24-hour trading volume
+9.74%
BOSS FIGHTERS 24-hour price change
97.85M USD
Circulating supply

MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate BFTOKEN price information.

BFTOKEN Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of BOSS FIGHTERS for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.000062395+9.74%
30 Days$ -0.007076-90.97%
60 Days$ -0.012337-94.61%
90 Days$ -0.009297-92.97%
BOSS FIGHTERS Price Change Today

Today, BFTOKEN recorded a change of $ +0.000062395 (+9.74%), reflecting its latest market activity.

BOSS FIGHTERS 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.007076 (-90.97%), showing the token's short-term performance.

BOSS FIGHTERS 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, BFTOKEN saw a change of $ -0.012337 (-94.61%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

BOSS FIGHTERS 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.009297 (-92.97%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

What is BOSS FIGHTERS (BFTOKEN)

BOSS FIGHTERS is a fast paced multiplayer action game blending Web2 accessibility with Web3 ownership. One player controls a giant Boss, while others team up as Fighters in fun & chaotic battles.

1 BFTOKEN to VND
18.499445
1 BFTOKEN to AUD
A$0.00108965
1 BFTOKEN to GBP
0.00052725
1 BFTOKEN to EUR
0.00061161
1 BFTOKEN to USD
$0.000703
1 BFTOKEN to MYR
RM0.00299478
1 BFTOKEN to TRY
0.02859101
1 BFTOKEN to JPY
¥0.10545
1 BFTOKEN to ARS
ARS$0.96433322
1 BFTOKEN to RUB
0.0570133
1 BFTOKEN to INR
0.06149844
1 BFTOKEN to IDR
Rp11.52458832
1 BFTOKEN to KRW
0.97910325
1 BFTOKEN to PHP
0.04088648
1 BFTOKEN to EGP
￡E.0.03414471
1 BFTOKEN to BRL
R$0.0039368
1 BFTOKEN to CAD
C$0.00097014
1 BFTOKEN to BDT
0.08589254
1 BFTOKEN to NGN
1.07656717
1 BFTOKEN to UAH
0.02930807
1 BFTOKEN to VES
Bs0.086469
1 BFTOKEN to CLP
$0.68191
1 BFTOKEN to PKR
Rs0.19931456
1 BFTOKEN to KZT
0.38227031
1 BFTOKEN to THB
฿0.02301622
1 BFTOKEN to TWD
NT$0.02102673
1 BFTOKEN to AED
د.إ0.00258001
1 BFTOKEN to CHF
Fr0.00056943
1 BFTOKEN to HKD
HK$0.00551152
1 BFTOKEN to MAD
.د.م0.00641136
1 BFTOKEN to MXN
$0.01325858
1 BFTOKEN to PLN
0.00262922
1 BFTOKEN to RON
лв0.00312132
1 BFTOKEN to SEK
kr0.00688237
1 BFTOKEN to BGN
лв0.00120213
1 BFTOKEN to HUF
Ft0.24631714
1 BFTOKEN to CZK
0.01513559
1 BFTOKEN to KWD
د.ك0.000215118
1 BFTOKEN to ILS
0.00238317

