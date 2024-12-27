Bitget Token (BGB) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Bitget Token (BGB), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Bitget Token (BGB) Information Bitget Token (BGB) is the native utility token of Bitget, a crypto centralized exchange (CEX). The updated BGB token was launched in July 2021 with the aim of providing platform users with a form of payment within the ecosystem. The utility token of Bitget can be used by traders for staking, social trading, profit sharing or receiving discounts on trading fees. BGB holders can also participate in the launchpad and launchpool. Official Website: https://www.bitget.com/ Whitepaper: https://img.bitgetimg.com/multiLang/events/BGB-whitepaper-en-20241227.pdf Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x54D2252757e1672EEaD234D27B1270728fF90581 Buy BGB Now!

Bitget Token (BGB) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Bitget Token (BGB), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 4.87B $ 4.87B $ 4.87B Total Supply: $ 1.14B $ 1.14B $ 1.14B Circulating Supply: $ 1.14B $ 1.14B $ 1.14B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 4.87B $ 4.87B $ 4.87B All-Time High: $ 8.54 $ 8.54 $ 8.54 All-Time Low: $ 0.05835925 $ 0.05835925 $ 0.05835925 Current Price: $ 4.27335 $ 4.27335 $ 4.27335 Learn more about Bitget Token (BGB) price

Bitget Token (BGB) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Bitget Token (BGB) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of BGB tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many BGB tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand BGB's tokenomics, explore BGB token's live price!

