What is BugsCoin (BGSC)

BugsCoin is a project designed to provide users with a reward system that can return real economic benefits. Rewards accumulated through activities within the platform can be returned as assets, and are designed to directly contribute to decision-making in the platform's community.

BugsCoin is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your BugsCoin investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



BugsCoin (BGSC) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of BugsCoin (BGSC) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about BGSC token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About BugsCoin What is the price of BugsCoin (BGSC) today? The live price of BugsCoin (BGSC) is 0.005994 USD . What is the market cap of BugsCoin (BGSC)? The current market cap of BugsCoin is $ 69.31M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of BGSC by its real-time market price of 0.005994 USD . What is the circulating supply of BugsCoin (BGSC)? The current circulating supply of BugsCoin (BGSC) is 11.56B USD . What was the highest price of BugsCoin (BGSC)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of BugsCoin (BGSC) is 0.380002 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of BugsCoin (BGSC)? The 24-hour trading volume of BugsCoin (BGSC) is $ 123.05K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

