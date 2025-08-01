More About BID

BID Price Info

BID Official Website

BID Tokenomics

BID Price Forecast

BID History

BID Buying Guide

BID-to-Fiat Currency Converter

BID Spot

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

CreatorBid Logo

CreatorBid Price(BID)

CreatorBid (BID) Live Price Chart

$0.06752
$0.06752$0.06752
-1.64%1D
USD

BID Live Price Data & Information

CreatorBid (BID) is currently trading at 0.06753 USD with a market cap of 18.16M USD. BID to USD price is updated in real-time.

CreatorBid Key Market Performance:

$ 110.10K USD
24-hour trading volume
-1.64%
CreatorBid 24-hour price change
268.88M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the BID to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate BID price information.

BID Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of CreatorBid for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0011258-1.64%
30 Days$ -0.06714-49.86%
60 Days$ +0.03158+87.84%
90 Days$ +0.01038+18.16%
CreatorBid Price Change Today

Today, BID recorded a change of $ -0.0011258 (-1.64%), reflecting its latest market activity.

CreatorBid 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.06714 (-49.86%), showing the token's short-term performance.

CreatorBid 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, BID saw a change of $ +0.03158 (+87.84%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

CreatorBid 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.01038 (+18.16%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

BID Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of CreatorBid: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.06614
$ 0.06614$ 0.06614

$ 0.07679
$ 0.07679$ 0.07679

$ 0.2739
$ 0.2739$ 0.2739

-0.86%

-1.64%

-13.92%

BID Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 18.16M
$ 18.16M$ 18.16M

$ 110.10K
$ 110.10K$ 110.10K

268.88M
268.88M 268.88M

What is CreatorBid (BID)

Creator.bid is an innovative platform that allows creators to develop, monetize, and co-own AI Creator Agents. It focuses on leveraging AI and blockchain technology to enable a new model of digital content creation and ownership.

CreatorBid is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your CreatorBid investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check BID staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about CreatorBid on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your CreatorBid buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

CreatorBid Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as CreatorBid, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of BID? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our CreatorBid price prediction page.

CreatorBid Price History

Tracing BID's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing BID's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our CreatorBid price history page.

CreatorBid (BID) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of CreatorBid (BID) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about BID token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy CreatorBid (BID)

Looking for how to buy CreatorBid? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase CreatorBid on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

BID to Local Currencies

1 BID to VND
1,777.05195
1 BID to AUD
A$0.1046715
1 BID to GBP
0.0506475
1 BID to EUR
0.0587511
1 BID to USD
$0.06753
1 BID to MYR
RM0.2876778
1 BID to TRY
2.7464451
1 BID to JPY
¥10.1295
1 BID to ARS
ARS$92.6336022
1 BID to RUB
5.476683
1 BID to INR
5.9075244
1 BID to IDR
Rp1,107.0490032
1 BID to KRW
94.0524075
1 BID to PHP
3.9275448
1 BID to EGP
￡E.3.2799321
1 BID to BRL
R$0.378168
1 BID to CAD
C$0.0931914
1 BID to BDT
8.2508154
1 BID to NGN
103.4147667
1 BID to UAH
2.8153257
1 BID to VES
Bs8.30619
1 BID to CLP
$65.5041
1 BID to PKR
Rs19.1461056
1 BID to KZT
36.7207881
1 BID to THB
฿2.2109322
1 BID to TWD
NT$2.0198223
1 BID to AED
د.إ0.2478351
1 BID to CHF
Fr0.0546993
1 BID to HKD
HK$0.5294352
1 BID to MAD
.د.م0.6158736
1 BID to MXN
$1.2736158
1 BID to PLN
0.2525622
1 BID to RON
лв0.2998332
1 BID to SEK
kr0.6611187
1 BID to BGN
лв0.1154763
1 BID to HUF
Ft23.6611614
1 BID to CZK
1.4539209
1 BID to KWD
د.ك0.02066418
1 BID to ILS
0.2289267

CreatorBid Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of CreatorBid, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official CreatorBid Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About CreatorBid

Hot News

Dropee Question of the Day Answer – August 1, 2025

Hello Dropee players! It’s that time again—time to flip open today’s mystery card and claim your daily win. Whether you’re climbing the leaderboard or chasing that perfect combo streak, we’ve got the correct answer right here to keep your game on point. Let’s dive in and unlock the Dropee Question of the Day for —your streak (and future token rewards) depend on it! Dropee Question of the Day – August 1, 2025 The correct answer for today’s Dropee question is: We’re updating. Make sure to answer before the next reset! One wrong move can break your combo and drop your

August 1, 2025

MEXC Launches ETH Launchpad for Ethereum’s 10th Anniversary: Users Share 100 ETH at Up to 90% Off

MEXC is launching an exclusive ETH Launchpad subscription event, offering ETH at discount rates of up to 90% off! Check it out now!

July 31, 2025

What is XRP? Complete Guide to Ripple’s Cryptocurrency and Prediction

This comprehensive guide explores everything you need to know about XRP cryptocurrency, from its revolutionary technology and real-world applications to investment considerations and future prospects. Whether you’re a crypto beginner or seasoned investor, you’ll discover how XRP’s unique approach to digital payments is reshaping the global financial landscape.

July 31, 2025
View More

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

Calculator

Amount

BID
BID
USD
USD

1 BID = 0.06753 USD

Trade

BIDUSDT
$0.06753
$0.06753$0.06753
-8.81%

Join MEXC Today

-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee