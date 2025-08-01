More About BIOFI

Biometric Financial Logo

Biometric Financial Price(BIOFI)

Biometric Financial (BIOFI) Live Price Chart

$0.0001771$0.0001771
-0.83%1D
USD

BIOFI Live Price Data & Information

Biometric Financial (BIOFI) is currently trading at 0.0001771 USD with a market cap of 693.23K USD. BIOFI to USD price is updated in real-time.

Biometric Financial Key Market Performance:

$ 62.57K USD
24-hour trading volume
-0.83%
Biometric Financial 24-hour price change
3.91B USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the BIOFI to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate BIOFI price information.

BIOFI Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Biometric Financial for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.000001482-0.83%
30 Days$ +0.0000724+69.14%
60 Days$ +0.0000464+35.50%
90 Days$ -0.0000086-4.64%
Biometric Financial Price Change Today

Today, BIOFI recorded a change of $ -0.000001482 (-0.83%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Biometric Financial 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.0000724 (+69.14%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Biometric Financial 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, BIOFI saw a change of $ +0.0000464 (+35.50%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Biometric Financial 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.0000086 (-4.64%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

BIOFI Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Biometric Financial: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

+0.45%

-0.83%

+13.30%

BIOFI Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

What is Biometric Financial (BIOFI)

The BioFi Ecosystem leverages biometric security to provide decentralized finance products and services riding on the blockchain. BioFi addresses the concerns many people have about safeguarding their personal data and being safe from exploitation by fraudsters.

Biometric Financial is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Biometric Financial investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check BIOFI staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Biometric Financial on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Biometric Financial buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Biometric Financial Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Biometric Financial, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of BIOFI? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Biometric Financial price prediction page.

Biometric Financial Price History

Tracing BIOFI's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing BIOFI's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Biometric Financial price history page.

Biometric Financial (BIOFI) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Biometric Financial (BIOFI) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about BIOFI token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Biometric Financial (BIOFI)

Looking for how to buy Biometric Financial? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Biometric Financial on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

BIOFI to Local Currencies

1 BIOFI to VND
4.6603865
1 BIOFI to AUD
A$0.000274505
1 BIOFI to GBP
0.000132825
1 BIOFI to EUR
0.000154077
1 BIOFI to USD
$0.0001771
1 BIOFI to MYR
RM0.000754446
1 BIOFI to TRY
0.007202657
1 BIOFI to JPY
¥0.026565
1 BIOFI to ARS
ARS$0.242935154
1 BIOFI to RUB
0.01436281
1 BIOFI to INR
0.015492708
1 BIOFI to IDR
Rp2.903278224
1 BIOFI to KRW
0.246656025
1 BIOFI to PHP
0.010300136
1 BIOFI to EGP
￡E.0.008601747
1 BIOFI to BRL
R$0.00099176
1 BIOFI to CAD
C$0.000244398
1 BIOFI to BDT
0.021638078
1 BIOFI to NGN
0.271209169
1 BIOFI to UAH
0.007383299
1 BIOFI to VES
Bs0.0217833
1 BIOFI to CLP
$0.171787
1 BIOFI to PKR
Rs0.050211392
1 BIOFI to KZT
0.096301667
1 BIOFI to THB
฿0.005798254
1 BIOFI to TWD
NT$0.005297061
1 BIOFI to AED
د.إ0.000649957
1 BIOFI to CHF
Fr0.000143451
1 BIOFI to HKD
HK$0.001388464
1 BIOFI to MAD
.د.م0.001615152
1 BIOFI to MXN
$0.003340106
1 BIOFI to PLN
0.000662354
1 BIOFI to RON
лв0.000786324
1 BIOFI to SEK
kr0.001733809
1 BIOFI to BGN
лв0.000302841
1 BIOFI to HUF
Ft0.062052298
1 BIOFI to CZK
0.003812963
1 BIOFI to KWD
د.ك0.0000541926
1 BIOFI to ILS
0.000600369

Biometric Financial Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Biometric Financial, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Biometric Financial Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Biometric Financial

$0.0001771
