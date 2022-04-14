Bistroo (BIST) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Bistroo (BIST), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Bistroo (BIST) Information Bistroo is a software-as-a-service e-commerce protocol for food, meals & beverages, powered by the BIST Token. Bistroo is a pioneer in the blockchain-based food industry, building direct e-commerce protocols and products that empower the merchants in an ecosystem that also rewards the customers for their contributions and behavior. Official Website: https://www.bistroo.io Whitepaper: https://bistroo.io/ Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x6e8908cfa881c9f6f2c64d3436e7b80b1bf0093f Buy BIST Now!

Bistroo (BIST) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Bistroo (BIST), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 480.46K $ 480.46K $ 480.46K Total Supply: $ 99.00M $ 99.00M $ 99.00M Circulating Supply: $ 57.40M $ 57.40M $ 57.40M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 828.63K $ 828.63K $ 828.63K All-Time High: $ 0.5482 $ 0.5482 $ 0.5482 All-Time Low: $ 0.006156623433934821 $ 0.006156623433934821 $ 0.006156623433934821 Current Price: $ 0.00837 $ 0.00837 $ 0.00837 Learn more about Bistroo (BIST) price

Bistroo (BIST) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Bistroo (BIST) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of BIST tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many BIST tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand BIST's tokenomics, explore BIST token's live price!

