BIT1 (BIT1) Information Biconomy Exchange Token (BIT) - is the native token of the cryptocurrency exchange Biconomy.com. The reason for the creation of the BIT token was the desire to increase the involvement of people in using the exchange, to give the international community of the exchange the right to freely participate in the life of the exchange and its activities, and to receive bonuses for this. Official Website: https://www.biconomy.com/ Whitepaper: https://biconomy.com/whitepaper/english.pdf Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0xc864019047b864b6ab609a968ae2725dfaee808a

BIT1 (BIT1) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for BIT1 (BIT1), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 1.00T $ 1.00T $ 1.00T Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 7.59M $ 7.59M $ 7.59M All-Time High: $ 0.0000271 $ 0.0000271 $ 0.0000271 All-Time Low: $ 0.00000066 $ 0.00000066 $ 0.00000066 Current Price: $ 0.000007593 $ 0.000007593 $ 0.000007593

BIT1 (BIT1) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of BIT1 (BIT1) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of BIT1 tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many BIT1 tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

