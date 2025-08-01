More About BKN

BKN Live Price Data & Information

Brickken (BKN) is currently trading at 0.20503 USD with a market cap of 15.19M USD. BKN to USD price is updated in real-time.

Brickken Key Market Performance:

$ 656.64K USD
24-hour trading volume
-1.59%
Brickken 24-hour price change
74.08M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the BKN to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate BKN price information.

BKN Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Brickken for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0033126-1.59%
30 Days$ +0.0337+19.66%
60 Days$ -0.07723-27.37%
90 Days$ +0.02419+13.37%
Brickken Price Change Today

Today, BKN recorded a change of $ -0.0033126 (-1.59%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Brickken 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.0337 (+19.66%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Brickken 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, BKN saw a change of $ -0.07723 (-27.37%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Brickken 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.02419 (+13.37%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

BKN Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Brickken: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.185
$ 0.185$ 0.185

$ 0.21733
$ 0.21733$ 0.21733

$ 1.39485
$ 1.39485$ 1.39485

+0.48%

-1.59%

+3.93%

BKN Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 15.19M
$ 15.19M$ 15.19M

$ 656.64K
$ 656.64K$ 656.64K

74.08M
74.08M 74.08M

What is Brickken (BKN)

Brickken aims to enable asset owners worldwide to embrace a decentralized fundraising approach by leveraging blockchain technology. Our goal is to equip companies with the necessary tools to tokenize assets on a global scale, and enter the token economy.

Brickken is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Brickken investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check BKN staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Brickken on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Brickken buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Brickken Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Brickken, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of BKN? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Brickken price prediction page.

Brickken Price History

Tracing BKN's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing BKN's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Brickken price history page.

Brickken (BKN) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Brickken (BKN) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about BKN token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Brickken (BKN)

Looking for how to buy Brickken? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Brickken on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

Brickken Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Brickken, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Brickken Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Brickken

