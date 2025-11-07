Backstage (BKS) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Backstage (BKS), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Backstage (BKS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Backstage (BKS), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 5.69M $ 5.69M $ 5.69M All-Time High: $ 0.01653 $ 0.01653 $ 0.01653 All-Time Low: -- -- -- Current Price: $ 0.00569 $ 0.00569 $ 0.00569 Learn more about Backstage (BKS) price Buy BKS Now!

Backstage (BKS) Information Backstage is the first full-cycle RWA EventFi Ecosystem, transforming the $2 trillion entertainment industry with blockchain, AI, and tokenized economies. Offering RWA-based smart products, NFT ticketing, and digital collectibles, it features DeFAI analytics for event optimization, crowdfunded financing, and a royalty-driven marketplace. Official Website: https://backstage.global/ Whitepaper: https://docsend.com/v/ty2wb/white-paper Block Explorer: https://basescan.org/token/0xf578c9E57b40A00aEf168774F3e47B04c03BF59a

Backstage (BKS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Backstage (BKS) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of BKS tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many BKS tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand BKS's tokenomics, explore BKS token's live price!

