BLEND (BLEND) Information Blend is a decentralized, non-custodial lending protocol for Bitcoin, it has been launched on Educhain, Arbitrum and Base. Blend enables users to participate either as suppliers or borrowers. Suppliers contribute liquidity to earn passive income, while borrowers can take out loans in either overcollateralised (long-term) or undercollateralised (short-term for one block) manners. Official Website: https://www.blend.fan/ Whitepaper: https://blend3.gitbook.io/blend-lending-protocol-for-bitcoin Block Explorer: https://educhain.blockscout.com/token/0x526E8a66E357FFeaEeEc6d7Be1E5eA44a788dd1d Buy BLEND Now!

Market Cap: --
Total Supply: --
Circulating Supply: --
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): --
All-Time High: $ 0.095
All-Time Low: --
Current Price: $ 0.0003656

BLEND (BLEND) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of BLEND (BLEND) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of BLEND tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many BLEND tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand BLEND's tokenomics, explore BLEND token's live price!

