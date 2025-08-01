What is BLP (BLP)

BullPerks is a decentralized venture capital (VC) and launchpad platform built on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) Blockchain. Its primary goal is to enable crypto projects to raise funds and promise safety to retail investors. BullPerks has already established itself as one of the fairest and most community-dedicated platforms. It brings together like-minded individuals who want to invest together in the best crypto projects on equal terms with VCs. The BullPerks ecosystem is powered by BLP token which allows holders to participate in the deals on the platform.

BLP is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform.



BLP (BLP) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of BLP (BLP) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about BLP token's extensive tokenomics now!

BLP to Local Currencies

BLP Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of BLP, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About BLP What is the price of BLP (BLP) today? The live price of BLP (BLP) is -- USD . What is the market cap of BLP (BLP)? The current market cap of BLP is -- USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of BLP by its real-time market price of -- USD . What is the circulating supply of BLP (BLP)? The current circulating supply of BLP (BLP) is -- USD . What was the highest price of BLP (BLP)? As of 2025-08-02 , the highest price of BLP (BLP) is -- USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of BLP (BLP)? The 24-hour trading volume of BLP (BLP) is -- USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

