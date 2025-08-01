More About BLS

BloodLoop Logo

BloodLoop Price(BLS)

BloodLoop (BLS) Live Price Chart

$0.00863
$0.00863$0.00863
-1.93%1D
USD

BLS Live Price Data & Information

BloodLoop (BLS) is currently trading at 0.00863 USD with a market cap of 452.37K USD. BLS to USD price is updated in real-time.

BloodLoop Key Market Performance:

$ 102.83K USD
24-hour trading volume
-1.93%
BloodLoop 24-hour price change
52.42M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the BLS to USD price on MEXC.

BLS Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of BloodLoop for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0001698-1.93%
30 Days$ -0.00661-43.38%
60 Days$ -0.00238-21.62%
90 Days$ -0.00703-44.90%
BloodLoop Price Change Today

Today, BLS recorded a change of $ -0.0001698 (-1.93%), reflecting its latest market activity.

BloodLoop 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.00661 (-43.38%), showing the token's short-term performance.

BloodLoop 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, BLS saw a change of $ -0.00238 (-21.62%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

BloodLoop 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.00703 (-44.90%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

BLS Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of BloodLoop: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.00615
$ 0.00615$ 0.00615

$ 0.00989
$ 0.00989$ 0.00989

$ 0.53828
$ 0.53828$ 0.53828

+5.37%

-1.93%

+54.93%

BLS Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 452.37K
$ 452.37K$ 452.37K

$ 102.83K
$ 102.83K$ 102.83K

52.42M
52.42M 52.42M

What is BloodLoop (BLS)

Set in a dystopian future where factions vie for control, BloodLoop unleashes a relentless combat system where teams of skilled heroes clash in epic showdowns. Each hero possesses unique abilities, allowing players to adopt various playstyles and strategic approaches. Leveraging a $BLS and NFT as Skins economy, the game is pioneering an economic loop sustainable and rewarding, built to be familiar yet innovative.

BloodLoop Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as BloodLoop, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of BLS? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050?

BloodLoop Price History

Tracing BLS's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing BLS's potential future trajectory.

BloodLoop (BLS) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of BloodLoop (BLS) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about BLS token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy BloodLoop (BLS)

BLS to Local Currencies

1 BLS to VND
227.09845
1 BLS to AUD
A$0.0133765
1 BLS to GBP
0.0064725
1 BLS to EUR
0.0075081
1 BLS to USD
$0.00863
1 BLS to MYR
RM0.0367638
1 BLS to TRY
0.3509821
1 BLS to JPY
¥1.2945
1 BLS to ARS
ARS$11.8381162
1 BLS to RUB
0.699893
1 BLS to INR
0.7549524
1 BLS to IDR
Rp141.4753872
1 BLS to KRW
12.0194325
1 BLS to PHP
0.5019208
1 BLS to EGP
￡E.0.4191591
1 BLS to BRL
R$0.048328
1 BLS to CAD
C$0.0119094
1 BLS to BDT
1.0544134
1 BLS to NGN
13.2158957
1 BLS to UAH
0.3597847
1 BLS to VES
Bs1.06149
1 BLS to CLP
$8.3711
1 BLS to PKR
Rs2.4467776
1 BLS to KZT
4.6927351
1 BLS to THB
฿0.2825462
1 BLS to TWD
NT$0.2581233
1 BLS to AED
د.إ0.0316721
1 BLS to CHF
Fr0.0069903
1 BLS to HKD
HK$0.0676592
1 BLS to MAD
.د.م0.0787056
1 BLS to MXN
$0.1627618
1 BLS to PLN
0.0322762
1 BLS to RON
лв0.0383172
1 BLS to SEK
kr0.0844877
1 BLS to BGN
лв0.0147573
1 BLS to HUF
Ft3.0237794
1 BLS to CZK
0.1858039
1 BLS to KWD
د.ك0.00264078
1 BLS to ILS
0.0292557

BloodLoop Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of BloodLoop, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official BloodLoop Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About BloodLoop

Disclaimer

