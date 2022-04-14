Blub (BLUB) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Blub (BLUB), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Blub (BLUB) Information A Dirty Fish in the Waters of the Sui Ocean. Official Website: https://www.blubsui.com/ Block Explorer: https://suivision.xyz/coin/0xfa7ac3951fdca92c5200d468d31a365eb03b2be9936fde615e69f0c1274ad3a0::BLUB::BLUB Buy BLUB Now!

Blub (BLUB) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Blub (BLUB), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 420.69T $ 420.69T $ 420.69T Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 11.86M $ 11.86M $ 11.86M All-Time High: $ 0.000000254 $ 0.000000254 $ 0.000000254 All-Time Low: $ 0.000000010816538819 $ 0.000000010816538819 $ 0.000000010816538819 Current Price: $ 0.00000002818 $ 0.00000002818 $ 0.00000002818 Learn more about Blub (BLUB) price

Blub (BLUB) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Blub (BLUB) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of BLUB tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many BLUB tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand BLUB's tokenomics, explore BLUB token's live price!

