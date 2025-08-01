What is Bluefin (BLUE)

Bluefin is a decentralized spot and derivatives trading platform on the Sui blockchain and is backed by Polychain, SIG, Brevan Howard, and other leading firms. Bluefin is the largest protocol on Sui by total volume, with over $37B traded since launching in September 2023. The exchange currently has 57,754 unique depositors and $27.1M in TVL.

Bluefin is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Bluefin investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check BLUE staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about Bluefin on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Bluefin buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Bluefin Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Bluefin, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of BLUE? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Bluefin price prediction page.

Bluefin Price History

Tracing BLUE's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing BLUE's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Bluefin price history page.

Bluefin (BLUE) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Bluefin (BLUE) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about BLUE token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Bluefin (BLUE)

Looking for how to buy Bluefin? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Bluefin on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

BLUE to Local Currencies

1 BLUE to VND ₫ 2,054.41205 1 BLUE to AUD A$ 0.1210085 1 BLUE to GBP ￡ 0.0585525 1 BLUE to EUR € 0.0679209 1 BLUE to USD $ 0.07807 1 BLUE to MYR RM 0.3325782 1 BLUE to TRY ₺ 3.1751069 1 BLUE to JPY ¥ 11.7105 1 BLUE to ARS ARS$ 107.0917418 1 BLUE to RUB ₽ 6.331477 1 BLUE to INR ₹ 6.8295636 1 BLUE to IDR Rp 1,279.8358608 1 BLUE to KRW ₩ 108.7319925 1 BLUE to PHP ₱ 4.5405512 1 BLUE to EGP ￡E. 3.7918599 1 BLUE to BRL R$ 0.437192 1 BLUE to CAD C$ 0.1077366 1 BLUE to BDT ৳ 9.5385926 1 BLUE to NGN ₦ 119.5556173 1 BLUE to UAH ₴ 3.2547383 1 BLUE to VES Bs 9.60261 1 BLUE to CLP $ 75.7279 1 BLUE to PKR Rs 22.1344064 1 BLUE to KZT ₸ 42.4521239 1 BLUE to THB ฿ 2.5560118 1 BLUE to TWD NT$ 2.3350737 1 BLUE to AED د.إ 0.2865169 1 BLUE to CHF Fr 0.0632367 1 BLUE to HKD HK$ 0.6120688 1 BLUE to MAD .د.م 0.7119984 1 BLUE to MXN $ 1.4724002 1 BLUE to PLN zł 0.2919818 1 BLUE to RON лв 0.3466308 1 BLUE to SEK kr 0.7643053 1 BLUE to BGN лв 0.1334997 1 BLUE to HUF Ft 27.3541666 1 BLUE to CZK Kč 1.6808471 1 BLUE to KWD د.ك 0.02388942 1 BLUE to ILS ₪ 0.2646573

Bluefin Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Bluefin, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Bluefin What is the price of Bluefin (BLUE) today? The live price of Bluefin (BLUE) is 0.07807 USD . What is the market cap of Bluefin (BLUE)? The current market cap of Bluefin is $ 23.86M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of BLUE by its real-time market price of 0.07807 USD . What is the circulating supply of Bluefin (BLUE)? The current circulating supply of Bluefin (BLUE) is 305.59M USD . What was the highest price of Bluefin (BLUE)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of Bluefin (BLUE) is 0.8718 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Bluefin (BLUE)? The 24-hour trading volume of Bluefin (BLUE) is $ 81.69K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

Dropee Question of the Day Answer – August 1, 2025 Hello Dropee players! It’s that time again—time to flip open today’s mystery card and claim your daily win. Whether you’re climbing the leaderboard or chasing that perfect combo streak, we’ve got the correct answer right here to keep your game on point. Let’s dive in and unlock the Dropee Question of the Day for —your streak (and future token rewards) depend on it! Dropee Question of the Day – August 1, 2025 The correct answer for today’s Dropee question is: We’re updating. Make sure to answer before the next reset! One wrong move can break your combo and drop your

MEXC Launches ETH Launchpad for Ethereum’s 10th Anniversary: Users Share 100 ETH at Up to 90% Off MEXC is launching an exclusive ETH Launchpad subscription event, offering ETH at discount rates of up to 90% off! Check it out now!