More About BLUE

BLUE Price Info

BLUE Whitepaper

BLUE Official Website

BLUE Tokenomics

BLUE Price Forecast

BLUE History

BLUE Buying Guide

BLUE-to-Fiat Currency Converter

BLUE Spot

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Bluefin Logo

Bluefin Price(BLUE)

Bluefin (BLUE) Live Price Chart

$0.07808
$0.07808$0.07808
-2.61%1D
USD

BLUE Live Price Data & Information

Bluefin (BLUE) is currently trading at 0.07807 USD with a market cap of 23.86M USD. BLUE to USD price is updated in real-time.

Bluefin Key Market Performance:

$ 81.69K USD
24-hour trading volume
-2.61%
Bluefin 24-hour price change
305.59M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the BLUE to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate BLUE price information.

BLUE Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Bluefin for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0020925-2.61%
30 Days$ -0.00295-3.65%
60 Days$ -0.04651-37.34%
90 Days$ -0.0253-24.48%
Bluefin Price Change Today

Today, BLUE recorded a change of $ -0.0020925 (-2.61%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Bluefin 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.00295 (-3.65%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Bluefin 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, BLUE saw a change of $ -0.04651 (-37.34%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Bluefin 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.0253 (-24.48%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

BLUE Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Bluefin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.07791
$ 0.07791$ 0.07791

$ 0.08319
$ 0.08319$ 0.08319

$ 0.8718
$ 0.8718$ 0.8718

-0.55%

-2.61%

-7.33%

BLUE Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 23.86M
$ 23.86M$ 23.86M

$ 81.69K
$ 81.69K$ 81.69K

305.59M
305.59M 305.59M

What is Bluefin (BLUE)

Bluefin is a decentralized spot and derivatives trading platform on the Sui blockchain and is backed by Polychain, SIG, Brevan Howard, and other leading firms. Bluefin is the largest protocol on Sui by total volume, with over $37B traded since launching in September 2023. The exchange currently has 57,754 unique depositors and $27.1M in TVL.

Bluefin is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Bluefin investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check BLUE staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Bluefin on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Bluefin buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Bluefin Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Bluefin, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of BLUE? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Bluefin price prediction page.

Bluefin Price History

Tracing BLUE's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing BLUE's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Bluefin price history page.

Bluefin (BLUE) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Bluefin (BLUE) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about BLUE token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Bluefin (BLUE)

Looking for how to buy Bluefin? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Bluefin on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

BLUE to Local Currencies

1 BLUE to VND
2,054.41205
1 BLUE to AUD
A$0.1210085
1 BLUE to GBP
0.0585525
1 BLUE to EUR
0.0679209
1 BLUE to USD
$0.07807
1 BLUE to MYR
RM0.3325782
1 BLUE to TRY
3.1751069
1 BLUE to JPY
¥11.7105
1 BLUE to ARS
ARS$107.0917418
1 BLUE to RUB
6.331477
1 BLUE to INR
6.8295636
1 BLUE to IDR
Rp1,279.8358608
1 BLUE to KRW
108.7319925
1 BLUE to PHP
4.5405512
1 BLUE to EGP
￡E.3.7918599
1 BLUE to BRL
R$0.437192
1 BLUE to CAD
C$0.1077366
1 BLUE to BDT
9.5385926
1 BLUE to NGN
119.5556173
1 BLUE to UAH
3.2547383
1 BLUE to VES
Bs9.60261
1 BLUE to CLP
$75.7279
1 BLUE to PKR
Rs22.1344064
1 BLUE to KZT
42.4521239
1 BLUE to THB
฿2.5560118
1 BLUE to TWD
NT$2.3350737
1 BLUE to AED
د.إ0.2865169
1 BLUE to CHF
Fr0.0632367
1 BLUE to HKD
HK$0.6120688
1 BLUE to MAD
.د.م0.7119984
1 BLUE to MXN
$1.4724002
1 BLUE to PLN
0.2919818
1 BLUE to RON
лв0.3466308
1 BLUE to SEK
kr0.7643053
1 BLUE to BGN
лв0.1334997
1 BLUE to HUF
Ft27.3541666
1 BLUE to CZK
1.6808471
1 BLUE to KWD
د.ك0.02388942
1 BLUE to ILS
0.2646573

Bluefin Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Bluefin, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Bluefin Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Bluefin

Hot News

Dropee Question of the Day Answer – August 1, 2025

Hello Dropee players! It’s that time again—time to flip open today’s mystery card and claim your daily win. Whether you’re climbing the leaderboard or chasing that perfect combo streak, we’ve got the correct answer right here to keep your game on point. Let’s dive in and unlock the Dropee Question of the Day for —your streak (and future token rewards) depend on it! Dropee Question of the Day – August 1, 2025 The correct answer for today’s Dropee question is: We’re updating. Make sure to answer before the next reset! One wrong move can break your combo and drop your

August 1, 2025

MEXC Launches ETH Launchpad for Ethereum’s 10th Anniversary: Users Share 100 ETH at Up to 90% Off

MEXC is launching an exclusive ETH Launchpad subscription event, offering ETH at discount rates of up to 90% off! Check it out now!

July 31, 2025

What is XRP? Complete Guide to Ripple’s Cryptocurrency and Prediction

This comprehensive guide explores everything you need to know about XRP cryptocurrency, from its revolutionary technology and real-world applications to investment considerations and future prospects. Whether you’re a crypto beginner or seasoned investor, you’ll discover how XRP’s unique approach to digital payments is reshaping the global financial landscape.

July 31, 2025
View More

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

Calculator

Amount

BLUE
BLUE
USD
USD

1 BLUE = 0.07807 USD

Trade

BLUEUSDT
$0.07807
$0.07807$0.07807
-0.58%

Join MEXC Today

-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee