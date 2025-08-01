More About BLUEMOVE

BLUEMOVE Price Info

BLUEMOVE Whitepaper

BLUEMOVE Official Website

BLUEMOVE Tokenomics

BLUEMOVE Price Forecast

BLUEMOVE History

BLUEMOVE Buying Guide

BLUEMOVE-to-Fiat Currency Converter

BLUEMOVE Spot

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

BlueMove Logo

BlueMove Price(BLUEMOVE)

BlueMove (BLUEMOVE) Live Price Chart

$0.01202
$0.01202$0.01202
+1.39%1D
USD

BLUEMOVE Live Price Data & Information

BlueMove (BLUEMOVE) is currently trading at 0.01202 USD with a market cap of 2.61M USD. BLUEMOVE to USD price is updated in real-time.

BlueMove Key Market Performance:

$ 53.22K USD
24-hour trading volume
+1.39%
BlueMove 24-hour price change
217.50M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the BLUEMOVE to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate BLUEMOVE price information.

BLUEMOVE Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of BlueMove for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.00016479+1.39%
30 Days$ +0.002484+26.04%
60 Days$ -0.00607-33.56%
90 Days$ -0.00618-33.96%
BlueMove Price Change Today

Today, BLUEMOVE recorded a change of $ +0.00016479 (+1.39%), reflecting its latest market activity.

BlueMove 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.002484 (+26.04%), showing the token's short-term performance.

BlueMove 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, BLUEMOVE saw a change of $ -0.00607 (-33.56%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

BlueMove 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.00618 (-33.96%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

BLUEMOVE Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of BlueMove: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.011839
$ 0.011839$ 0.011839

$ 0.012738
$ 0.012738$ 0.012738

$ 0.1889
$ 0.1889$ 0.1889

+0.80%

+1.39%

-7.02%

BLUEMOVE Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 2.61M
$ 2.61M$ 2.61M

$ 53.22K
$ 53.22K$ 53.22K

217.50M
217.50M 217.50M

What is BlueMove (BLUEMOVE)

BlueMove is a remarkable super app built on the Aptos and Sui blockchains, providing users with an NFT launchpad, marketplace, and DEX, all on one platform. It offers full functionality and a seamless web and mobile experience, making it an excellent choice for traders and developers.

BlueMove is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your BlueMove investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check BLUEMOVE staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about BlueMove on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your BlueMove buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

BlueMove Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as BlueMove, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of BLUEMOVE? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our BlueMove price prediction page.

BlueMove Price History

Tracing BLUEMOVE's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing BLUEMOVE's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our BlueMove price history page.

BlueMove (BLUEMOVE) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of BlueMove (BLUEMOVE) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about BLUEMOVE token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy BlueMove (BLUEMOVE)

Looking for how to buy BlueMove? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase BlueMove on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

BLUEMOVE to Local Currencies

1 BLUEMOVE to VND
316.3063
1 BLUEMOVE to AUD
A$0.018631
1 BLUEMOVE to GBP
0.009015
1 BLUEMOVE to EUR
0.0104574
1 BLUEMOVE to USD
$0.01202
1 BLUEMOVE to MYR
RM0.0512052
1 BLUEMOVE to TRY
0.4888534
1 BLUEMOVE to JPY
¥1.803
1 BLUEMOVE to ARS
ARS$16.4883148
1 BLUEMOVE to RUB
0.974822
1 BLUEMOVE to INR
1.0515096
1 BLUEMOVE to IDR
Rp197.0491488
1 BLUEMOVE to KRW
16.740855
1 BLUEMOVE to PHP
0.6990832
1 BLUEMOVE to EGP
￡E.0.5838114
1 BLUEMOVE to BRL
R$0.067312
1 BLUEMOVE to CAD
C$0.0165876
1 BLUEMOVE to BDT
1.4686036
1 BLUEMOVE to NGN
18.4073078
1 BLUEMOVE to UAH
0.5011138
1 BLUEMOVE to VES
Bs1.47846
1 BLUEMOVE to CLP
$11.6594
1 BLUEMOVE to PKR
Rs3.4079104
1 BLUEMOVE to KZT
6.5361154
1 BLUEMOVE to THB
฿0.3935348
1 BLUEMOVE to TWD
NT$0.3595182
1 BLUEMOVE to AED
د.إ0.0441134
1 BLUEMOVE to CHF
Fr0.0097362
1 BLUEMOVE to HKD
HK$0.0942368
1 BLUEMOVE to MAD
.د.م0.1096224
1 BLUEMOVE to MXN
$0.2266972
1 BLUEMOVE to PLN
0.0449548
1 BLUEMOVE to RON
лв0.0533688
1 BLUEMOVE to SEK
kr0.1176758
1 BLUEMOVE to BGN
лв0.0205542
1 BLUEMOVE to HUF
Ft4.2115676
1 BLUEMOVE to CZK
0.2587906
1 BLUEMOVE to KWD
د.ك0.00367812
1 BLUEMOVE to ILS
0.0407478

BlueMove Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of BlueMove, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official BlueMove Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About BlueMove

Hot News

Dropee Question of the Day Answer – August 1, 2025

Hello Dropee players! It’s that time again—time to flip open today’s mystery card and claim your daily win. Whether you’re climbing the leaderboard or chasing that perfect combo streak, we’ve got the correct answer right here to keep your game on point. Let’s dive in and unlock the Dropee Question of the Day for —your streak (and future token rewards) depend on it! Dropee Question of the Day – August 1, 2025 The correct answer for today’s Dropee question is: We’re updating. Make sure to answer before the next reset! One wrong move can break your combo and drop your

August 1, 2025

MEXC Launches ETH Launchpad for Ethereum’s 10th Anniversary: Users Share 100 ETH at Up to 90% Off

MEXC is launching an exclusive ETH Launchpad subscription event, offering ETH at discount rates of up to 90% off! Check it out now!

July 31, 2025

What is XRP? Complete Guide to Ripple’s Cryptocurrency and Prediction

This comprehensive guide explores everything you need to know about XRP cryptocurrency, from its revolutionary technology and real-world applications to investment considerations and future prospects. Whether you’re a crypto beginner or seasoned investor, you’ll discover how XRP’s unique approach to digital payments is reshaping the global financial landscape.

July 31, 2025
View More

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

Calculator

Amount

BLUEMOVE
BLUEMOVE
USD
USD

1 BLUEMOVE = 0.01202 USD

Trade

BLUEMOVEUSDT
$0.01202
$0.01202$0.01202
-1.59%

Join MEXC Today

-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee