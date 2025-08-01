What is Blum (BLUM)

Blum is building a multichain ecosystem of tools for on-chain trading, including a launchpad with streaming capabilities and AI agents, a trading terminal with an integrated bot, perpetuals, and an AI-powered arena for trading strategies. In just one year since its inception, Blum has progressed from being part of the Binance MVB Program to launching a memecoin-focused launchpad where over 240,000 tokens have been created and more than 400,000 traders have participated. We've also launched our own trading bot, further expanding the ecosystem.

Blum is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Blum investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check BLUM staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about Blum on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Blum buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Blum Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Blum, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of BLUM? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Blum price prediction page.

Blum Price History

Tracing BLUM's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing BLUM's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Blum price history page.

Blum (BLUM) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Blum (BLUM) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about BLUM token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Blum (BLUM)

Looking for how to buy Blum? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Blum on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

BLUM to Local Currencies

1 BLUM to VND ₫ 1,232.85775 1 BLUM to AUD A$ 0.0726175 1 BLUM to GBP ￡ 0.0351375 1 BLUM to EUR € 0.0407595 1 BLUM to USD $ 0.04685 1 BLUM to MYR RM 0.199581 1 BLUM to TRY ₺ 1.9016415 1 BLUM to JPY ¥ 7.0275 1 BLUM to ARS ARS$ 64.266019 1 BLUM to RUB ₽ 3.799535 1 BLUM to INR ₹ 4.0970325 1 BLUM to IDR Rp 768.032664 1 BLUM to KRW ₩ 65.341695 1 BLUM to PHP ₱ 2.7262015 1 BLUM to EGP ￡E. 2.275036 1 BLUM to BRL R$ 0.2618915 1 BLUM to CAD C$ 0.064653 1 BLUM to BDT ৳ 5.724133 1 BLUM to NGN ₦ 71.7456215 1 BLUM to UAH ₴ 1.9531765 1 BLUM to VES Bs 5.76255 1 BLUM to CLP $ 45.49135 1 BLUM to PKR Rs 13.271668 1 BLUM to KZT ₸ 25.4756245 1 BLUM to THB ฿ 1.534806 1 BLUM to TWD NT$ 1.401752 1 BLUM to AED د.إ 0.1719395 1 BLUM to CHF Fr 0.0379485 1 BLUM to HKD HK$ 0.3677725 1 BLUM to MAD .د.م 0.426335 1 BLUM to MXN $ 0.8821855 1 BLUM to PLN zł 0.175219 1 BLUM to RON лв 0.208014 1 BLUM to SEK kr 0.457256 1 BLUM to BGN лв 0.0801135 1 BLUM to HUF Ft 16.3979685 1 BLUM to CZK Kč 1.007275 1 BLUM to KWD د.ك 0.0143361 1 BLUM to ILS ₪ 0.1588215

Blum Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Blum, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Blum What is the price of Blum (BLUM) today? The live price of Blum (BLUM) is 0.04685 USD . What is the market cap of Blum (BLUM)? The current market cap of Blum is -- USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of BLUM by its real-time market price of 0.04685 USD . What is the circulating supply of Blum (BLUM)? The current circulating supply of Blum (BLUM) is -- USD . What was the highest price of Blum (BLUM)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of Blum (BLUM) is 0.27 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Blum (BLUM)? The 24-hour trading volume of Blum (BLUM) is $ 64.59K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

Dropee Question of the Day Answer – August 1, 2025 Hello Dropee players! It’s that time again—time to flip open today’s mystery card and claim your daily win. Whether you’re climbing the leaderboard or chasing that perfect combo streak, we’ve got the correct answer right here to keep your game on point. Let’s dive in and unlock the Dropee Question of the Day for —your streak (and future token rewards) depend on it! Dropee Question of the Day – August 1, 2025 The correct answer for today’s Dropee question is: We’re updating. Make sure to answer before the next reset! One wrong move can break your combo and drop your

MEXC Launches ETH Launchpad for Ethereum’s 10th Anniversary: Users Share 100 ETH at Up to 90% Off MEXC is launching an exclusive ETH Launchpad subscription event, offering ETH at discount rates of up to 90% off! Check it out now!