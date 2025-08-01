More About BLUM

Blum Logo

Blum Price(BLUM)

Blum (BLUM) Live Price Chart

$0.04675
$0.04675$0.04675
+0.27%1D
USD

BLUM Live Price Data & Information

Blum (BLUM) is currently trading at 0.04685 USD with a market cap of -- USD. BLUM to USD price is updated in real-time.

Blum Key Market Performance:

$ 64.59K USD
24-hour trading volume
+0.27%
Blum 24-hour price change
-- USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the BLUM to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.

BLUM Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Blum for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.0001259+0.27%
30 Days$ -0.04266-47.66%
60 Days$ +0.03685+368.50%
90 Days$ +0.03685+368.50%
Blum Price Change Today

Today, BLUM recorded a change of $ +0.0001259 (+0.27%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Blum 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.04266 (-47.66%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Blum 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, BLUM saw a change of $ +0.03685 (+368.50%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Blum 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.03685 (+368.50%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

BLUM Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Blum: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.04463
$ 0.04463$ 0.04463

$ 0.04748
$ 0.04748$ 0.04748

$ 0.27
$ 0.27$ 0.27

+0.81%

+0.27%

-20.46%

BLUM Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

--
----

$ 64.59K
$ 64.59K$ 64.59K

--
----

What is Blum (BLUM)

Blum is building a multichain ecosystem of tools for on-chain trading, including a launchpad with streaming capabilities and AI agents, a trading terminal with an integrated bot, perpetuals, and an AI-powered arena for trading strategies. In just one year since its inception, Blum has progressed from being part of the Binance MVB Program to launching a memecoin-focused launchpad where over 240,000 tokens have been created and more than 400,000 traders have participated. We've also launched our own trading bot, further expanding the ecosystem.

Blum is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Blum investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check BLUM staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Blum on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Blum buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Blum Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Blum, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of BLUM? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Blum price prediction page.

Blum Price History

Tracing BLUM's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing BLUM's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Blum price history page.

Blum (BLUM) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Blum (BLUM) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about BLUM token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Blum (BLUM)

Looking for how to buy Blum? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Blum on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide.

BLUM to Local Currencies

1 BLUM to VND
1,232.85775
1 BLUM to AUD
A$0.0726175
1 BLUM to GBP
0.0351375
1 BLUM to EUR
0.0407595
1 BLUM to USD
$0.04685
1 BLUM to MYR
RM0.199581
1 BLUM to TRY
1.9016415
1 BLUM to JPY
¥7.0275
1 BLUM to ARS
ARS$64.266019
1 BLUM to RUB
3.799535
1 BLUM to INR
4.0970325
1 BLUM to IDR
Rp768.032664
1 BLUM to KRW
65.341695
1 BLUM to PHP
2.7262015
1 BLUM to EGP
￡E.2.275036
1 BLUM to BRL
R$0.2618915
1 BLUM to CAD
C$0.064653
1 BLUM to BDT
5.724133
1 BLUM to NGN
71.7456215
1 BLUM to UAH
1.9531765
1 BLUM to VES
Bs5.76255
1 BLUM to CLP
$45.49135
1 BLUM to PKR
Rs13.271668
1 BLUM to KZT
25.4756245
1 BLUM to THB
฿1.534806
1 BLUM to TWD
NT$1.401752
1 BLUM to AED
د.إ0.1719395
1 BLUM to CHF
Fr0.0379485
1 BLUM to HKD
HK$0.3677725
1 BLUM to MAD
.د.م0.426335
1 BLUM to MXN
$0.8821855
1 BLUM to PLN
0.175219
1 BLUM to RON
лв0.208014
1 BLUM to SEK
kr0.457256
1 BLUM to BGN
лв0.0801135
1 BLUM to HUF
Ft16.3979685
1 BLUM to CZK
1.007275
1 BLUM to KWD
د.ك0.0143361
1 BLUM to ILS
0.1588215

Blum Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Blum, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official Blum Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Blum

