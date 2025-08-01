More About BLUR

Blur Logo

Blur Price(BLUR)

Blur (BLUR) Live Price Chart

-3.07%1D
USD

BLUR Live Price Data & Information

Blur (BLUR) is currently trading at 0.08775 USD with a market cap of 214.66M USD. BLUR to USD price is updated in real-time.

Blur Key Market Performance:

$ 1.90M USD
24-hour trading volume
-3.07%
Blur 24-hour price change
2.45B USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the BLUR to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.

BLUR Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Blur for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0027792-3.07%
30 Days$ +0.01995+29.42%
60 Days$ -0.00162-1.82%
90 Days$ -0.02096-19.29%
Blur Price Change Today

Today, BLUR recorded a change of $ -0.0027792 (-3.07%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Blur 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.01995 (+29.42%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Blur 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, BLUR saw a change of $ -0.00162 (-1.82%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Blur 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.02096 (-19.29%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

BLUR Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Blur: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

-1.10%

-3.07%

-11.44%

BLUR Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

What is Blur (BLUR)

Blur is a decentralized pro-NFT marketplace and aggregator that will be governed by $BLUR holders. Blur has been architected to handle the high load, which enables unmatched speed and advanced features including real-time data feed, charts, bulk listing and buying tools, and portfolio management.

Blur is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform.

Additionally, you can:
- Check BLUR staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Blur on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Blur buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Blur Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Blur, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of BLUR? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Blur price prediction page.

Blur Price History

Tracing BLUR's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing BLUR's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Blur price history page.

Blur (BLUR) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Blur (BLUR) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about BLUR token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Blur (BLUR)

Looking for how to buy Blur? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Blur on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide.

BLUR to Local Currencies

Blur Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Blur, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official Blur Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Blur

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

