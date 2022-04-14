Blur (BLUR) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Blur (BLUR), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Blur (BLUR) Information Blur is a decentralized pro-NFT marketplace and aggregator that will be governed by $BLUR holders. Blur has been architected to handle the high load, which enables unmatched speed and advanced features including real-time data feed, charts, bulk listing and buying tools, and portfolio management. Official Website: https://blur.io/ Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x5283d291dbcf85356a21ba090e6db59121208b44 Buy BLUR Now!

Market Cap: $ 207.40M
Total Supply: --
Circulating Supply: $ 2.45B
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): --
All-Time High: $ 7.2338
All-Time Low: $ 0.06172254040512737
Current Price: $ 0.08473

Blur (BLUR) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Blur (BLUR) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of BLUR tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many BLUR tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand BLUR's tokenomics, explore BLUR token's live price!

