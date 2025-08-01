More About BLY

Blocery (BLY)

Blocery (BLY) Live Price Chart

BLY Live Price Data & Information

Blocery (BLY) is currently trading at 0.00464 USD with a market cap of 4.51M USD. BLY to USD price is updated in real-time.

Blocery Key Market Performance:

Get real-time price updates of the BLY to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market.

BLY Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Blocery for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.00001162-0.25%
30 Days$ +0.000287+6.59%
60 Days$ +0.000419+9.92%
90 Days$ +0.000261+5.96%
Blocery Price Change Today

Today, BLY recorded a change of $ -0.00001162 (-0.25%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Blocery 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.000287 (+6.59%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Blocery 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, BLY saw a change of $ +0.000419 (+9.92%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Blocery 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.000261 (+5.96%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

BLY Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Blocery: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

BLY Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

What is Blocery (BLY)

Blocery Token (BLY), a utility token, is used as a medium of motivation to participate and enhance economic activities within the Blocery Food Supply Chain Ecosystem, including Supply Chain Finance. BLY Token can be used as means of all transactions and contracts, including data provision, payment for data usage, dispute mediation, and guarantees for contract fulfilment, within the Blocery Ecosystem.

Blocery is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Blocery investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Blocery Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Blocery, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of BLY? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Blocery price prediction page.

Blocery Price History

Tracing BLY's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing BLY's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Blocery price history page.

Blocery (BLY) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Blocery (BLY) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about BLY token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Blocery (BLY)

Looking for how to buy Blocery? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Blocery on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide.

1 BLY to VND
122.1016
1 BLY to AUD
A$0.007192
1 BLY to GBP
0.00348
1 BLY to EUR
0.0040368
1 BLY to USD
$0.00464
1 BLY to MYR
RM0.0197664
1 BLY to TRY
0.1883376
1 BLY to JPY
¥0.696
1 BLY to ARS
ARS$6.3648736
1 BLY to RUB
0.376304
1 BLY to INR
0.405768
1 BLY to IDR
Rp76.0655616
1 BLY to KRW
6.471408
1 BLY to PHP
0.2700016
1 BLY to EGP
￡E.0.2253184
1 BLY to BRL
R$0.0259376
1 BLY to CAD
C$0.0064032
1 BLY to BDT
0.5669152
1 BLY to NGN
7.1056496
1 BLY to UAH
0.1934416
1 BLY to VES
Bs0.57072
1 BLY to CLP
$4.50544
1 BLY to PKR
Rs1.3144192
1 BLY to KZT
2.5230928
1 BLY to THB
฿0.1520064
1 BLY to TWD
NT$0.1388288
1 BLY to AED
د.إ0.0170288
1 BLY to CHF
Fr0.0037584
1 BLY to HKD
HK$0.036424
1 BLY to MAD
.د.م0.042224
1 BLY to MXN
$0.0873712
1 BLY to PLN
0.0173536
1 BLY to RON
лв0.0206016
1 BLY to SEK
kr0.0452864
1 BLY to BGN
лв0.0079344
1 BLY to HUF
Ft1.6240464
1 BLY to CZK
0.09976
1 BLY to KWD
د.ك0.00141984
1 BLY to ILS
0.0157296

Blocery Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Blocery, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Blocery Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Blocery

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

