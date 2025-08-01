More About BLZ

Bluzelle Price(BLZ)

Bluzelle (BLZ) Live Price Chart

BLZ Live Price Data & Information

Bluzelle (BLZ) is currently trading at 0.04066 USD with a market cap of 19.13M USD. BLZ to USD price is updated in real-time.

Bluzelle Key Market Performance:

$ 68.91K USD
24-hour trading volume
+0.02%
Bluzelle 24-hour price change
470.50M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the BLZ to USD price on MEXC.

BLZ Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Bluzelle for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.0000081+0.02%
30 Days$ +0.00867+27.10%
60 Days$ +0.00275+7.25%
90 Days$ +0.00326+8.71%
Bluzelle Price Change Today

Today, BLZ recorded a change of $ +0.0000081 (+0.02%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Bluzelle 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.00867 (+27.10%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Bluzelle 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, BLZ saw a change of $ +0.00275 (+7.25%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Bluzelle 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.00326 (+8.71%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

BLZ Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Bluzelle: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

+0.39%

+0.02%

+7.02%

BLZ Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

What is Bluzelle (BLZ)

Bluzelle is a decentralized, on-demand, scalable database service for dApps.

Bluzelle is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Bluzelle investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check BLZ staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Bluzelle on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Bluzelle buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Bluzelle Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Bluzelle, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of BLZ? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Bluzelle price prediction page.

Bluzelle Price History

Tracing BLZ's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing BLZ's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Bluzelle price history page.

Bluzelle (BLZ) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Bluzelle (BLZ) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about BLZ token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Bluzelle (BLZ)

Looking for how to buy Bluzelle? The process is straightforward and hassle-free!

BLZ to Local Currencies

Bluzelle Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Bluzelle, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Bluzelle Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Bluzelle

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

